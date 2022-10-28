ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IA

Scott County Attorney candidates on gangs

Thanks for checking out this web extra. Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Scott County Attorney candidates Caleb Copley and Kelly Cunningham-Haan ran long. The issue we didn’t have time to bring to you on “4 the Record” is the prosecution of gangs. In Scott County, gangs were...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Scott County Attorney candidates on public defender shortage crisis

We’re back with Kelly Cunningham-Haan and Caleb Copley. There’s a serious problem in the Scott County Court system right now: There is a shortage of public defenders. Iowa doesn’t pay public defenders well. It has a system that encourages law firms to step up to fill the void, but they’re reluctant to. This puts the constitutional right to a fair trial and a speedy trial at risk.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Burn ban still in effect for Scott County

While other counties have lifted burn bans, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency reminds the public that a burn ban is still in effect for Scott County, Iowa. Along with local fire chiefs, they have determined that open burning constitutes a danger to life and property in the county. Pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1), a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Railroad merger fight hits next level

Democrats in Iowa took their fight against the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to a new level Thursday. They kicked off the “Secure our Future” tour in LeClaire. They maintain there will be more safety hazards and noise pollution that would come from the...
IOWA STATE
UI grad tabbed to lead Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs

A University of Iowa grad has been tabbed to head the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. That announcement came earlier this week from Gov. Kim Reynolds, who announced the appointment of Todd Jacobus as the Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home.
IOWA STATE
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Heavy police presence in Iowa city

A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was seen being taken away […]
DAVENPORT, IA
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues

MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
MOLINE, IL
House described as 'total loss' after fire in Linn County

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
LINN COUNTY, IA
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
ROCK ISLAND, IL
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Joliet man sentenced on drug offenses in Clinton, Davenport areas

Timothy Allen Smith, age 32, of Joliet was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, to 144 months in prison following his guilty plea to Conspiracy to Distribute at Least 50 Grams of Actual Methamphetamine and Distribution of 50 grams and more of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, Smith was identified...
DAVENPORT, IA
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa

A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
IOWA STATE
Members of big meth trafficking group sentenced to federal prison

Five people, all from the Quad Cities area, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role as members of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a Friday Justice Department release. Those sentenced as part of this drug conspiracy include:. • Theodore Thomas Browne, age 50, was...
DAVENPORT, IA
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month

It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
IOWA CITY, IA

