What channel is Packers vs. Bills on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 8
The Packers are in the middle of a brutal skid. They've dropped three straight games, been trolled by opponents donning cheeseheads twice, and they only seem to be trending downward heading into "Sunday Night Football." Their life doesn't get any easier. The Packers are heading to Buffalo to take on...
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game
The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer
The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
Portland Thorns win NWSL championship 2022, cementing status as USA's most successful pro women's soccer team
No U.S. professional women's soccer team have won more silverware in the NWSL era than the Portland Thorns after the organization captured its record third league title with a 2-0 blanking of the Kansas City Current in the 2022 championship game. USWNT star and league MVP Sophia Smith scored after...
Why A.J. Brown trade, Eagles stats with Jalen Hurts have familiar Super Bowl feel
The Eagles' blockbuster offseason trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown continues to pay off big time. Brown had his biggest game playing for Philadelphia in Week 8, catching six of 11 targets from quarterback Jalen Hurts for 156 yards and three first-half TDs in a 35-13 home rout over the cross-state Steelers.
NFC standings, playoff picture: How safe are Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons in first place as surprise division leaders?
The NFC standings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season are much different than they were at the end of 2021. None of last season's division winners — the Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers — are in first place after Week 8. If the season ended...
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8
The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?
The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
Who is Malik Willis? College stats, 40 time and more to know about Titans QB ahead of first NFL start
For the first time since Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season, the Titans will be starting a quarterback other than Ryan Tannehill. Malik Willis is set to replace Tannehill in Week 8 against the Texans. Tannehill will not be active as he deals with an injury and an illness that will keep him out of action.
Bengals vs. Browns live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
Another week, another divisional rivalry on "Monday Night Football." The final prime-time offering of Week 8 marks the fifth time a division game has taken the Monday night spotlight this season. This week, it's the Battle of Ohio as the defending AFC champion Bengals head to Cleveland to face the...
Bills trade rumors: Kareem Hunt, Antonio Gibson among deadline targets to improve Buffalo's roster
The Bills are arguably the NFL's best team through seven weeks of the season. Only the 6-0 Eagles have a better record than Buffalo (5-1), and the Bills' lone loss came by two points in a scorcher down in Miami. Indeed, the Bills look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender....
Elijah Moore trade rumors: Jets WR fans flames with Zach Wilson 'chemistry' comments ahead of NFL trade deadline
Elijah Moore's issues with the Jets aren't rocket science. They might, though, be chemistry. The Jets wide receiver recently requested a trade from the team, citing his usage within the Jets offense as a reason for his disappointment. Not much has changed, though. Following a 22-17 loss to the Patriots,...
Aaron Rodgers says Packers just need one win to change momentum after loss to Bills: 'Nobody feels sorry for us'
Aaron Rodgers just wants the Packers to be the Packers again. It didn't happen Sunday night against the Bills. These Packers dropped their fourth game in a row, 27-17 to AFC heavyweight Buffalo on "Sunday Night Football." It's the first time Green Bay has lost four consecutive since 2016, Green Bay (3-5) now heads into a stretch of games that will be pivotal if the team wants to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Dolphins confirm the signing of Oliver Gildart after he was released by Wests Tigers
The Dolphins have confirmed the signing of Oliver Gildart on a one-year deal after he was released by the Wests Tigers last week. The England international endured a difficult campaign in 2022, making a mid-season switch to the Roosters after he had managed to make just eight appearances in the first half of the year for the Tigers.
