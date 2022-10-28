Aaron Rodgers just wants the Packers to be the Packers again. It didn't happen Sunday night against the Bills. These Packers dropped their fourth game in a row, 27-17 to AFC heavyweight Buffalo on "Sunday Night Football." It's the first time Green Bay has lost four consecutive since 2016, Green Bay (3-5) now heads into a stretch of games that will be pivotal if the team wants to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO