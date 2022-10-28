ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game

The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
DENVER, CO
Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer

The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
GREEN BAY, WI
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8

The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
CLEVELAND, OH
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?

The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Aaron Rodgers says Packers just need one win to change momentum after loss to Bills: 'Nobody feels sorry for us'

Aaron Rodgers just wants the Packers to be the Packers again. It didn't happen Sunday night against the Bills. These Packers dropped their fourth game in a row, 27-17 to AFC heavyweight Buffalo on "Sunday Night Football." It's the first time Green Bay has lost four consecutive since 2016, Green Bay (3-5) now heads into a stretch of games that will be pivotal if the team wants to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Dolphins confirm the signing of Oliver Gildart after he was released by Wests Tigers

The Dolphins have confirmed the signing of Oliver Gildart on a one-year deal after he was released by the Wests Tigers last week. The England international endured a difficult campaign in 2022, making a mid-season switch to the Roosters after he had managed to make just eight appearances in the first half of the year for the Tigers.

