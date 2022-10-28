Brookings Police Blotter
The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For a list of missing items found in the Brookings area, you can visit the Police Services page of the City of Brookings website at www.brookings.or.us/134/Police-Services and follow the link near the bottom of the page.
Monday 10/17
7:59 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Harassment
9:42 400 block of Azalea Park Rd, Criminal Mischief
12:04 97700 block of Chilcote Ln, Forgery/Fraud/Bad Check
12:27 400 block of Fir St, Disorderly Conduct
15:57 500 block of Chetco Ave, Hit & Run
16:27 300 block of Del Norte Ln, Forgery/Fraud/Bad Check
16:58 600 block of Fern, Suspicious Conditions
19:51 Hwy 101 MP 351 House Rock Viewpoint, Fire
20:35 100 block of Takwischu Ln, Dispute/Fight
21:58 Center and Chetco, Traffic Stop
22:04 Center and Chetco, Traffic Stop
22:35 Chetco and Bridge, Traffic Stop
22:39 500 Block of 5th, Traffic Stop
22:40 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Dispute/Fight
22:44 800 block of Chetco Point Ter, Harassment
23:00 16200 block of Dixie St, Harassment
23:05 North Bank and Chetco, Traffic Stop
Tuesday 10/18
2:31 900 block of Chetco Ave, Harassment
5:00 500 block of Chetco Ln, Criminal Trespass
5:30 14300 block of Hwy 101, Criminal Trespass
7:56 Barbra and 5th, Theft
8:06 800 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass
9:42 400 block of Hillside Ave, Criminal Trespass
10:58 Pistol River Loop and N Bank Pistol River Rd, Fire
11:54 97800 block of Court St, Assist Public
12:15 800 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass
13:27 1000 block of Easy St, Forgery/Fraud/Bad Check
14:32 800 block of Crestwood Pl, Assist Public
16:53 600 block of Chetco Ave, Theft
19:48 300 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass
20:22 1600 block of Hwy 101, Assault
21:16 16000 block of Driftwood Ln, Criminal Trespass
Wednesday 10/19
5:25 600 block of Railroad Ave, Suspicious Conditions
7:10 400 block of Smith Dr, Civil Problem
8:21 00 block of Park Ave, Assist Public
10:04 14300 block of Hwy 101 N, Assist Public
13:40 101 and Center, Traffic Stop
18:29 16000 block of Hannan Ln, Suspicious Conditions
19:32 101 and Carpenterville Rd, Suspicious Conditions
19:40 300 block of Memory Ln, Violation of a Restraining Order
Thursday 10/20
0:16 800 block of Kevin Pl, Loud Noise
8:48 300 block of 5th St, Traffic Crash Without Injury
12:46 Chetco and Oak, Traffic Stop
15:05 SB 101 near MP 359, Suspicious Conditions
15:32 Chetco and Oak, Traffic Stop
15:38 800 block of Chetco Ave, Assist Public
17:01 Fern and Chetco, Traffic Stop
17:09 800 block of Chetco Ave, Suspicious Conditions
17:38 97900 block of Klamath Ave, Dispute/Fight
17:55 300 block of 5th St, Theft
17:56 700 block of Pioneer Rd, Traffic Crash Without Injury
18:05 800 block of Pioneer Rd, Harassment
19:01 1300 block of English Ct, Assist Public
22:19 400 block of Azalea Park Rd, Suspicious Conditions
22:58 97200 block of Stagecoach Rd, Suspicious Conditions
23:10 700 block of Elk Dr, Fire
23:37 16100 block of Gustafson Ln, Stalking
Friday 10/21
9:13 100 block of Alderwood Ln, Fire
9:25 Hwy 101 MP 358, Disorderly Conduct
11:49 300 block of 5th St, Traffic Crash Without Injury
12:06 500 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass
12:24 600 block of Pioneer Rd, Minor in Possession of Tobacco
13:17 500 block of Pacific Ave, Assault
15:07 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Harassment, Telephone
17:16 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Assist Public
18:26 200 block of Wharf St, Dispute/Fight
19:56 99600 block of Winchuck River Rd, Illegal Fireworks
20:10 200 block of Wharf St, Harassment
23:24 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Dispute/Fight
Saturday 10/22
9:26 1200 block of Rowland Ln, Theft
10:52 101 and Cape Ferrelo, Traffic Crash Without Injury
10:52 Mill Beach, Assist Motorist
12:35 1100 block of Fifield St, Civil Problem
13:46 Chetco and Easy, Traffic Stop
14:05 400 block of Railroad St, Criminal Mischief
15:54 300 block of 5th St, Theft
17:48 98700 block of North Bank Chetco River Rd, Loud Noise
19:18 300 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass
20:08 16000 block of Kings Way, Criminal Trespass
21:29 98000 block of W Benham Ln, Dispute/Fight
23:18 Fern and Chetco, Traffic Stop
Sunday 10/23
0:50 200 block of Musser, Loud Noise
1:59 16200 block of Dixie St, Harassment
3:48 300 block of Del Norte Ln, Assist Public
9:18 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Suspicious Conditions
10:28 700 block of Chetco Ave, Menacing
14:47 500 block of 5th St, Assist Public
15:03 5th and Chetco, Traffic Stop
15:30 600 block of Old County Rd, Criminal Mischief
16:24 Chetco and Oak, Traffic Stop
17:08 Willow and Chetco, Traffic Stop
18:01 300 block of 5th, Intoxicated Subject
18:02 800 block of Chetco Point Ter, Fire
19:43 00 block of Park Ave, Assist Public
21:01 400 block of Smith Dr, Theft
21:53 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Intoxicated Subject
22:08 Chetco and Harris Heights, Traffic Stop
23:52 1100 block of Fifield St, Fire
