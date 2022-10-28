Brookings Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

For a list of missing items found in the Brookings area, you can visit the Police Services page of the City of Brookings website at www.brookings.or.us/134/Police-Services and follow the link near the bottom of the page.

Monday 10/17

7:59 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Harassment

9:42 400 block of Azalea Park Rd, Criminal Mischief

12:04 97700 block of Chilcote Ln, Forgery/Fraud/Bad Check

12:27 400 block of Fir St, Disorderly Conduct

15:57 500 block of Chetco Ave, Hit & Run

16:27 300 block of Del Norte Ln, Forgery/Fraud/Bad Check

16:58 600 block of Fern, Suspicious Conditions

19:51 Hwy 101 MP 351 House Rock Viewpoint, Fire

20:35 100 block of Takwischu Ln, Dispute/Fight

21:58 Center and Chetco, Traffic Stop

22:04 Center and Chetco, Traffic Stop

22:35 Chetco and Bridge, Traffic Stop

22:39 500 Block of 5th, Traffic Stop

22:40 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Dispute/Fight

22:44 800 block of Chetco Point Ter, Harassment

23:00 16200 block of Dixie St, Harassment

23:05 North Bank and Chetco, Traffic Stop

Tuesday 10/18

2:31 900 block of Chetco Ave, Harassment

5:00 500 block of Chetco Ln, Criminal Trespass

5:30 14300 block of Hwy 101, Criminal Trespass

7:56 Barbra and 5th, Theft

8:06 800 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

9:42 400 block of Hillside Ave, Criminal Trespass

10:58 Pistol River Loop and N Bank Pistol River Rd, Fire

11:54 97800 block of Court St, Assist Public

12:15 800 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

13:27 1000 block of Easy St, Forgery/Fraud/Bad Check

14:32 800 block of Crestwood Pl, Assist Public

16:53 600 block of Chetco Ave, Theft

19:48 300 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass

20:22 1600 block of Hwy 101, Assault

21:16 16000 block of Driftwood Ln, Criminal Trespass

Wednesday 10/19

5:25 600 block of Railroad Ave, Suspicious Conditions

7:10 400 block of Smith Dr, Civil Problem

8:21 00 block of Park Ave, Assist Public

10:04 14300 block of Hwy 101 N, Assist Public

13:40 101 and Center, Traffic Stop

18:29 16000 block of Hannan Ln, Suspicious Conditions

19:32 101 and Carpenterville Rd, Suspicious Conditions

19:40 300 block of Memory Ln, Violation of a Restraining Order

Thursday 10/20

0:16 800 block of Kevin Pl, Loud Noise

8:48 300 block of 5th St, Traffic Crash Without Injury

12:46 Chetco and Oak, Traffic Stop

15:05 SB 101 near MP 359, Suspicious Conditions

15:32 Chetco and Oak, Traffic Stop

15:38 800 block of Chetco Ave, Assist Public

17:01 Fern and Chetco, Traffic Stop

17:09 800 block of Chetco Ave, Suspicious Conditions

17:38 97900 block of Klamath Ave, Dispute/Fight

17:55 300 block of 5th St, Theft

17:56 700 block of Pioneer Rd, Traffic Crash Without Injury

18:05 800 block of Pioneer Rd, Harassment

19:01 1300 block of English Ct, Assist Public

22:19 400 block of Azalea Park Rd, Suspicious Conditions

22:58 97200 block of Stagecoach Rd, Suspicious Conditions

23:10 700 block of Elk Dr, Fire

23:37 16100 block of Gustafson Ln, Stalking

Friday 10/21

9:13 100 block of Alderwood Ln, Fire

9:25 Hwy 101 MP 358, Disorderly Conduct

11:49 300 block of 5th St, Traffic Crash Without Injury

12:06 500 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

12:24 600 block of Pioneer Rd, Minor in Possession of Tobacco

13:17 500 block of Pacific Ave, Assault

15:07 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Harassment, Telephone

17:16 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Assist Public

18:26 200 block of Wharf St, Dispute/Fight

19:56 99600 block of Winchuck River Rd, Illegal Fireworks

20:10 200 block of Wharf St, Harassment

23:24 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Dispute/Fight

Saturday 10/22

9:26 1200 block of Rowland Ln, Theft

10:52 101 and Cape Ferrelo, Traffic Crash Without Injury

10:52 Mill Beach, Assist Motorist

12:35 1100 block of Fifield St, Civil Problem

13:46 Chetco and Easy, Traffic Stop

14:05 400 block of Railroad St, Criminal Mischief

15:54 300 block of 5th St, Theft

17:48 98700 block of North Bank Chetco River Rd, Loud Noise

19:18 300 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass

20:08 16000 block of Kings Way, Criminal Trespass

21:29 98000 block of W Benham Ln, Dispute/Fight

23:18 Fern and Chetco, Traffic Stop

Sunday 10/23

0:50 200 block of Musser, Loud Noise

1:59 16200 block of Dixie St, Harassment

3:48 300 block of Del Norte Ln, Assist Public

9:18 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Suspicious Conditions

10:28 700 block of Chetco Ave, Menacing

14:47 500 block of 5th St, Assist Public

15:03 5th and Chetco, Traffic Stop

15:30 600 block of Old County Rd, Criminal Mischief

16:24 Chetco and Oak, Traffic Stop

17:08 Willow and Chetco, Traffic Stop

18:01 300 block of 5th, Intoxicated Subject

18:02 800 block of Chetco Point Ter, Fire

19:43 00 block of Park Ave, Assist Public

21:01 400 block of Smith Dr, Theft

21:53 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Intoxicated Subject

22:08 Chetco and Harris Heights, Traffic Stop

23:52 1100 block of Fifield St, Fire