Tillamook County, OR

Upcoming Mask Exhibit & Day of the Dead Celebration events

The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

The Oregon Coast Children's Theatre and Center for the Arts will be exhibiting- "Art of the Mask" at the Fairview Grange on 3rd street and Fairview Road down from the Tillamook County Fairgrounds October 29th, 30th, and 31st.

The exhibit will be open from 11-5 each day and is free. On exhibit are images of masks created by students in both Lincoln & Tillamook County. Also on display are masks for previous theatre performances & private collections.

Families wanting to set up or work on their ofrendas for "Day of the Dead" Nov 1st and 2nd are welcome also to some during this time also to seek support.

Nov 1st is family day 12-6 for set up time for Day of the Dead on the 2nd will be the one day festival, 6-7 for a free mexican dinner, 7-8:30 for the free event. For info please call Lawrence Adrian, Art Director @ 503-801-0603.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon.

