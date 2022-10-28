ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

TAPA Auditions for “Love, Lies, & the Doctor’s Dilemma”

The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is pleased to announce open auditions once again for the comedic farce “Love, Lies, & the Doctor’s Dilemma”, written by Michael Parker and Susan Parker.

Auditions will be held at the Barn Community Playhouse at 12th and Ivy in Tillamook on Thursday November 3rd from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, and Saturday November 5th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm.

This production was initially scheduled to open in spring of 2022 but was postponed due to pandemic concerns and restrictions. TAPA is now enjoying of a full season of shows and sincerely welcomes actors, crew members, and audiences back into the theater.

“Love, Lies, & the Doctor’s Dilemma” centers around widow Joan Scheller, and her gardener turned boyfriend Sandy. Joan does not want her late husband’s sister Olivia St. Claire, an aging movie star, to know about her relationship and concocts a tale that sets in motion a series of lies from Joan that create hilarious misunderstandings throughout the show. Vinny “the Enforcer” comes looking for Joan’s adult son Chris, who owes money to the mob for a gambling debt, while the young neighbor Rachael unknowingly leaves chaos in her wake. The characters interact with one another using Joan’s lies (and her special brownies) with hilarious results.

The cast is made up of three (3) women and three (3) men. Ages can be varied, although 18 and up is preferred. Role assignments are dependent upon the chemistry of the actors at auditions.

Auditions will be held at the Barn Community Playhouse at 12th and Ivy in Tillamook on Thursday November 3rd from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, and Saturday November 5th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Prospective actors may choose one audition date or both. Rehearsal schedules will be determined after the cast is named.

Sponsored by Tillamook’s Grocery Outlet, performances of “Love, Lies, & the Doctor’s Dilemma” are scheduled for January 27th through February 12th, 2023.

Ann Harper is directing this production and welcomes theater newcomers, those with a bit of experience, along with veteran actors to auditions. She asks for a willingness to learn and enthusiasm for theater. Audition packets will be available at the audition or can be provided directly by contacting the director through TAPA’s phone (503) 812-0275 or via email at annieschnitz@icloud.com . Volunteers interested in helping behind the stage are also encouraged to contact Ms. Harper. There is always room for volunteers at TAPA.

For more information about TAPA or to purchase tickets for upcoming performances, visit the website at tillamooktheater.com.

