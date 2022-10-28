ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Historic home to be torn down

By By JULIE AKINS, For The World
 3 days ago

A once grand old home in Coos Bay now sits on the precipice of destruction within the coming weeks.

The once picturesque 1890’s home at 737 North Broadway facing highway 101 and the Pacific Ocean has five bedrooms and three bathrooms under its pitched roof and octagonal design feature which stretches out to nearly three thousand square feet. It’s perched on a small bluff with large bay windows overlooking the march of time. During its existence those who lived at the home watched Coos Bay go from a single main street with horse and buggy and steamer vessels on the Pacific Ocean to a modern city with electric vehicles cruising the coastline and a 21st century port.

The home has been a constant on the landscape of Coos Bay for 122 years.

But sadly the grand old lady and her neighboring property at 765 will soon be demolished, by unanimous vote of the Coos Bay City Council on Tuesday.

It seems the home, which sold last July for $210,000, is not properly braced on the hillside which had a significant erosion issue causing the retaining wall and parts of the slope on which the house sits to fail and fall onto the highway.

The city has determined that both the old grand dam and the smaller home with two bedrooms and one bath next door, will have to be demolished in order to secure the area safely from the homes collapsing when the next significant rains begin to fall.

The city argues if the homes are removed it will be easier to abate the falling hillside and it’s the city’s view that in their current form the homes represent a danger to the community.

“I’m glad that we can find solutions for the public’s greatest safety,” said Councilor Carmen Matthews.

The city’s cost to demolish the homes will not be offset by the Oregon department of Transportation according to the city manager but he does plan to seek a lien on the property in order to recover costs of abatement. The property owner has the opportunity to seek an appeal but at this point it will be post demolition. He has been contacted in case he would like a hearing, according to the city manager but “nothing has been done.”

The exact time of demolition will be determined when the engineering report is completed but the city hopes to move quickly before winter weather makes the job more difficult.

In addition, the council gave a more encouraging nod to its history through its celebration of Native American history. It encouraged the community to join in celebrating Native American Heritage month in November.

The first, original tribes of Coos Bay include the Coos, Lower Umpqua, Siuslaw and Coquille tribes whom the City of Coos Bay have honored since 2020 in a month long celebration.

Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said she’s glad for the partnership the city enjoys. “I’m happy to acknowledge we are on their ancestral homelands. We’re incredibly lucky to be on the homelands of recognized tribes.”

Councilor Carmen Matthews agreed saying, “I’m really excited that Coos Bay has Heritage Month for November. I really want to focus on our tribal relationships and I look forward to working together in the future.”

The City of Coos Bay will fly the flags of the confederated tribes during for the month of November.

And finally, the City of Coos Bay Assistant City Manager Nicole Rutherford spoke to the council about difficulty with audio in streaming city council meetings and also being able to hear them in the chamber both for the hearing and hearing impaired. “We need capacity to change configuration. We have directional mics, and we can do better than that,” referring to the sometimes difficult to hear city council comments. Rutherford also assured council while working on that issue she is additionally seeking ways for the hearing impaired to get boosted audio through their cell phones while in the chamber to better follow what’s happening.

The first several minutes of the council meeting on Tuesday were silent on the streaming platform on YouTube and Rutherford wanted to acknowledge that the system is in the process of being upgraded and also to make it clear that the system has restricted settings that staff should not adjust without IT intervention.

“We will be talking about that in tomorrow’s department meeting,” she assured the council.

