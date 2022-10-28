Local measures, candidates on the ballot

Measure 29-166 City of Tillamook Fuel Tax

Provides additional funding to pave and maintain City streets.

Question: Shall Tillamook increase its fuel tax to $0.03 per gallon November-April and to $0.06 per gallon May-October (retail only).

The Tillamook City Council submits this measure to the voters, proposing an amendment to the City of Tillamook’s motor vehicle fuel tax. This amendment would increase the tax from $0.015 per gallon to $0.03 per gallon for the months of Nov. through April and $0.06 per gallon for the months of May through Oct. non-retail facility sales would stay at $0.03 per gallon all year. This tax is imposed on motor vehicle fuel dealers. If adopted, the increased tax would be imposed on dealers when they sell or distribute motor vehicle fuel within the city. Most commonly, the tax will be paid by gas stations for the sale of gasoline and diesel. If approved, the ordinance would take effect on January 1, 2023.

Measure 29-167 Incorporation of the City of Oceanside

Question: Shall Oceanside become a city with a permanent tax rate limitation of $.80 per $1,000 of assessed value?

This measure would form a new city with roughly 350 residents within the current Oceanside Community Boundary, with minor variations to the north and east, and excluding The Capes. Incorporation would create a local government with authority over land use standards, road maintenance, tourist management and other municipal issues, subject to state and federal laws and regulations. Existing Special District will continue to provide sewer, water, fire/emergency and other essential services. If approved, the city would be located primarily in that portion of the rural unincorporated community of Oceanside north of South Avenue and aHighland Drive, and south of the gravel pit and Short Beach.

The City would be governed by an elected five member City Council, one member of which would serve as mayor.

Measure 29-168 City of Garibaldi 5-Year local Option Levy to fund

Paid Fire Personell

Question: Shall the City of Garibaldi impose a 5-year Optional Levy to fund paid Fire Department Personnel beginning FY2023-2024? This measure may cause property taxes to increase more than three percent.

If passed, the City of Garibaldi would impose a 5-year Optional Levy to fund paid Fire Department Personnel at a rate of $1.35 per 1,000 assessed value. This 5-year Levy would generate a total of $873,111.60. The City would use this tax revenue to retain its current paid Fire Chief, Division Chief and Seasonal Summer Firefighter9s). Without this tax revenue, the City will not be able to employ paid Fire Department Personnel and ill instead operate with volunteers only.

Measure 29-174 City of Garibaldi 5-Year Optional levy to fund Fire District Operations

Question: Shall the Fire District impose a 5-year levy at the rate of $1 per $1,000 of assessed value beginning FY2023-2024? This measure may cause taxes to increase more than three percent.

The Garibaldi Rural Fire District would use generated tax revenue to fund operations; increasing the sustainability and longevity of the district. This 5-year Levy would generate an estimated total of $699,811. Without this revenue, the district will continue to rely solely on tis current budget, falling short of funds for replacing aging apparatus and equipment. The current ta rate is $0.49 per $1,000 assessed value which was established in 1958.

Measure 29-173 Prohibits Psilocybin-related business within the

City of Wheeler

Question: Shall the City prohibit psilocybin-related businesses in the City of Wheeler for two-years. Until Dec. 31, 2024?

Stat law allows operation, manufacture, distribution and possession of psilocybin and psilocin. State law provides that ta city council may adopt an ordinance to be referred to the voters to prohibit the establishment of any of those registered or licensed activities within the city limits. Approval of this measure would prohibit the establishment of psilocybin manufacturers and/or psilocybin service center operators and related businesses within the city limits of the City of Wheeler until Dec. 31, 2024 to allow sufficient time for the state to complete rule-making and to allow the City to adopt reasonable time, place and manner regulations for psilocybin related businesses.

Measure 29-172 Temporarily prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Tillamook

Question: Shall the City of Tillamook temporarily prohibit psilocybin-related businesses within the city?

State law permits persons licensed, controlled, and regulated by the State to legally manufacture psilocybin products and provide psilocybin services to persons 21 years of age and older. State law authorizes the governing bodies of cities and counties to adopt ordinances to be referred to the voters that prohibit the establishment of psilocybin product manufactures and psilocybin service center operators with the area subject to the local government’s jurisdiction. The City of Tillamook is referring to the voters an ordinance that would place a temporary prohibition on psilocybin product manufacturers and psilocybin service center operators within the city. The temporary prohibition would expire in Dec. 31, 2024.

Measure 29-170 Temporarily prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within unincorporated Tillamook County

Question: Shall Tillamook County temporarily prohibit psilocybin-related businesses within the unincorporated area of the County?

State law permits persons licensed, controlled, and regulated by the State to legally manufacture psilocybin products and provide psilocybin services to persons 21 years of age and older. State law authorizes the governing bodies of cities and counties to adopt ordinances to be referred to the voters that prohibit the establishment of psilocybin product manufactures and psilocybin service center operators with the area subject to the local government’s jurisdiction. Tillamook County is referring to the voters an ordinance that would place a temporary prohibition on psilocybin product manufacturers and psilocybin service center operators within the unincorporated portion to the County. The temporary prohibition would expire in Dec. 31, 2024.

Measure 29-169 Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within the City of Nehalem

Question: Shall the City prohibit psilocybin-related businesses in the City of Nehalem for two-years, until Dec. 31, 2024?

Stat law allows operation, manufacture, distribution and possession of psilocybin and psilocin. State law provides that ta city council may adopt an ordinance to be referred to the voters to prohibit the establishment of any of those registered or licensed activities within the city limits. Approval of this measure would prohibit the establishment of psilocybin manufacturers and/or psilocybin service center operators and related businesses within the city limits of the City of Nehalem until Dec. 31, 2024 to allow sufficient time for the state to complete rule-making and to allow the City to adopt reasonable time, place and manner regulations for psilocybin related businesses.

On the ballot for Tillamook County election At-A- Glance

Treasurer

Shawn Blanchard - unopposed

Tillamook Soil and Water, Director Zone 1

Walt Porter - unopposed

Tillamook Soil and Water, Director at large 2

Rudy Fenk - unopposed

Tillamook Soil and Water, Drector Zone 2

Daren E Filosi - unopposed

Tillamook PUD,

Subdivision 2

David Burt - unopposed

Tillamook PUD,

Subdivision 4

Val Folkema - unopposed

City of Bay City

Mayor

David McCall - unopposed

Councilperson

(Vote for three)

Kathleen Baker

Write-Ins

Write-Ins

City of Garibaldi

Mayor

Judy Riggs

Tim Hall

Garibaldi City Council (vote for 2)

Linda Bade

Norman ‘Bud’ Shattuck

Wendy Woodrum

Laurie Wandell

City of Manzanita

Mayor

Deb Simmons

City Councilor (vote for 2)

Brad Mayerle

Linda Kozlowski

Mark Kuestner

City of Nehalem

Mayor

Lydia O’Connor

Phil Chick

Councilor Position 1

Kevin B Brunswick

Hilary Howell

Councilor Position 2

Ruben Bitts

Sandi Huntley

Councilor Position 3

Dave Cram

Neil Mibus

Councilor Position 4

S Doug Larzelier

City of Oceanside (Proposed) vote for 5

Blake Marvis

Cynthia Miller

Jerry Keene

John Prather

Sharon M Brown

Craig Wakefield

Gill Wiggin

Bruce Jaeger

Simeon Dreyfuss

City of Rockaway Beach

Mayor

Charles McNeilly

Susan J Wilson (Sue)

Councilor position 1

Mary McGinnis

Councilor Position 4

Cindy Kay Gregory

Terry A Walhood

City of Tillamook

Mayor

Aaron Burris

Councilor Ward 2

Paige Folkema

Rebecca Hopkins

Councilor Ward 4

John Sandusky

Councilor Ward 5

Dean Crist

Nick Torres

Coundilor Ward 6

Douglas Henson

City of Wheeler

City Coundilor

Garry Gitzen

Karen Matthews

Deanne Ragnell

Walt Porter

Dave Bell

Mary Leverette