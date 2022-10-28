Read full article on original website
Related
troytrojans.com
Women’s Golf Nets Seventh-Place Finish at Mercer Invitational
MACON, Ga. – After a long two days at the Brickyard Country Club, the Troy University women's golf team netted a seventh-place finish at the Mercer Invitational to close out the fall season. ShaeLee Scarberry led the way for the Trojans and posted the team's best score for the...
troytrojans.com
Troy Announces Fan Appreciation & Prizeapalooza for Home Football Finale
TROY, Ala. – Troy Football wraps an exciting two-week stretch at The Vet later this month by hosting ULM on Nov. 19 in the regular season home finale. To celebrate another fantastic season both on the field and by our fans in the stands, Troy Athletics has proclaimed the game Fan Appreciation Day with amazing ticket promotions in addition to our annual Prizeapalooza celebration.
troytrojans.com
Trojan Talk Airs TONIGHT Live at Momma Goldberg's Deli
TROY, Ala. – Trojan Talk returns to the airwaves tonight with Momma Goldberg's Deli in downtown Troy hosting the weekly call-in show with football head coach Jon Sumrall each Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. For fans outside the Troy area, Trojan Talk, hosted weekly by "Voice of the...
Comments / 0