TROY, Ala. – Troy Football wraps an exciting two-week stretch at The Vet later this month by hosting ULM on Nov. 19 in the regular season home finale. To celebrate another fantastic season both on the field and by our fans in the stands, Troy Athletics has proclaimed the game Fan Appreciation Day with amazing ticket promotions in addition to our annual Prizeapalooza celebration.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO