Women’s Golf to Close Fall Schedule at Mercer Invitational
TROY, Ala. – The Troy University women's golf team will conclude the 2022 fall season tomorrow and Tuesday when they travel to Macon, Georgia, to participate in the Mercer Invitational at Brickyard Country Club. The Trojans will be playing in their fifth tournament of the fall and have finished...
Scott Caps Off Superb Tournament With Third-Place Finish
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Troy University sophomore Brantley Scott capped an incredible showing at the NCAA Invitational in the Bahamas with a third-place finish as the Trojans finished the tournament with an eighth-place finish. For the first time this season, a Troy golfer has posted a sub-70 outing in...
Mario Martinez Serrano Wins Mercer Gridiron Classic
MACON, Ga. – Troy star freshman Mario Martinez Serrano continued his impressive debut campaign by winning the Mercer Gridiron Classic with a straight sets victory on Sunday morning. Martinez Serrano, who battled the nation's No. 8 ranked player two weeks ago to three sets, defeated Kennesaw State's Hugo Salmeron...
Trojans Slip One Spot After Round Two at NCAA Invitational
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Despite shooting two strokes better than the first round at the NCAA Invitational in the Bahamas on Saturday morning, the Troy University men's golf team slipped one spot and is in 10th place after 36 holes. After shooting a 69 in his first round in...
Trojans Match Program Record with Ninth Straight Win
TROY, Ala – Senior day was made a bit more special Saturday afternoon as the Trojans, for the first time since 1994, won their ninth straight match of the season and tied the program record after defeating South Alabama in four sets (25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19) from Trojan Arena.
Trojan Talk Airs TONIGHT Live at Momma Goldberg's Deli
TROY, Ala. – Trojan Talk returns to the airwaves tonight with Momma Goldberg's Deli in downtown Troy hosting the weekly call-in show with football head coach Jon Sumrall each Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. For fans outside the Troy area, Trojan Talk, hosted weekly by "Voice of the...
