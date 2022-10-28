Roquette has launched excipients PEARLITOL CR-H and PEARLITOL 200 GT. Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and provider of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, announced on Oct. 31, 2022 the launch of two next-generation mannitol products for direct compression. The excipients are called PEARLITOL CR-H and PEARLITOL 200 GT and are designed to overcome unique drug formulation challenges and help manufacturers optimize direct compression processes, as well as expand into novel application areas.

