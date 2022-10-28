It really does sound like the premise of a romantic drama: When actress Tembi Locke traveled to Italy for a student exchange program, she met Saro Gullo, a Sicilian who swept her off her feet. After a whirlwind romance, the couple moved to Los Angeles to start their new life, even though Saro’s family disapproved of him marrying a Black American, non-Catholic woman. They stayed together until 2012, when Saro died from a rare form of cancer. The loss inspired Tembi to write a memoir that chronicles not only her time with Saro, but also her travels back to his hometown after his passing. And now, with the Netflix limited series From Scratch Tembi has partnered with her sister, writer/producer Attica Locke, to adapt her story into a powerful examination of love, family, identity and community.

