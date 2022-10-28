ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Halloween Costumes Seem To Hint At Rumors Of Family Strife

Are Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz trying to tell us something — or are they in on the joke? Around the time the young couple tied the knot this past April, rumors swirled that the actress wasn't on good terms with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and though the bride has debunked the gossip, their Halloween costumes appear to reference the drama.For a star-studded West Hollywood party on Wednesday, October 26, the blonde beauty, 27, and Beckham, 23, dressed up as none other than Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the infamous star-crossed lovers who got together despite their families being embroiled in...
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo

I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
Page Six

Matthew Perry had ‘emergency’ surgery days before ‘Friends’ reunion

Matthew Perry revealed he had to undergo “emergency dental surgery” days before filming the “Friends” reunion last April. “They did all sorts of things,” the actor, 53, told Diane Sawyer during a sit-down that aired Friday on ABC’s “Nightline,” adding that the procedure “made [his] mouth feel like fire.” At the time, Perry’s slurred speech and thousand-yard stare left fans worried about his well-being. “It sounded like my voice was off,” he acknowledged, but he knew he “couldn’t not show up.” “So what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could,” he told the longtime interviewer, who noted...
Primetimer

American Horror Story Takes NYC, Love Is Blind Returns to the Pods

American Horror Story has traveled from Los Angeles to Roanoke, Virginia, but today, the horror anthology finally makes it to the Big Apple in its New York City-set 11th season. Ryan Murphy’s regular crew of collaborators, including Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, and Denis O’Hare, will play new characters in the season, set at a time of city-wide crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

From Scratch Tells a Beautiful Story About the Triumph of Love

It really does sound like the premise of a romantic drama: When actress Tembi Locke traveled to Italy for a student exchange program, she met Saro Gullo, a Sicilian who swept her off her feet. After a whirlwind romance, the couple moved to Los Angeles to start their new life, even though Saro’s family disapproved of him marrying a Black American, non-Catholic woman. They stayed together until 2012, when Saro died from a rare form of cancer. The loss inspired Tembi to write a memoir that chronicles not only her time with Saro, but also her travels back to his hometown after his passing. And now, with the Netflix limited series From Scratch Tembi has partnered with her sister, writer/producer Attica Locke, to adapt her story into a powerful examination of love, family, identity and community.
Primetimer

The Crown Cast & Crew Defend Show After 'Exploitative' Accusations

The Crown's cast and crew are defending the Netflix original after being accused of exploiting the royal family. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, the series has come under fire for its depiction of the royals, particularly the newly-crowned King Charles. Former Prime Minister John Major recently slammed the show as "damaging and malicious fiction", while The Daily Telegraph reported a source close to King Charles found the series "exploitative" and criticized the streamer for having "no qualms about mangling people’s reputations."
Primetimer

Tony Danza to Play Meta Role in And Just Like That... Season 2

Tony Danza is joining the cast of And Just Like That... as himself. According to Deadline, Danza will play the father of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in their sitcom. The Season 1 finale of the Sex and the City sequel depicted the non-binary podcast host/stand-up comedian Che moving to Los Angeles to shoot the pilot based on their family, with hopes of Danza coming aboard.
Primetimer

WATCH: The Explosive Trailer for The Crown Season 5 Teases Charles & Diana's Dramatic Divorce

The trailer for the controversial fifth season of The Crown has finally arrived. "The royal family is in genuine crisis," we hear, as the tension ramps up between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West). As Charles tells the Queen (Imelda Staunton) that he wants a "more modern monarchy", she replies, "I don't think it's my behavior that's threatening its survival."
Primetimer

Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' Live with Regis Philbin if She Knew What She Knows Now

Kelly Ripa has some Regis Philbin-related regrets. The TV host and former soap star has opened up in recent weeks while promoting her book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, and it turns out her time on Live with Regis and Kelly was not as fun as it appeared on air. In a new interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ripa recalls being assigned to co-host Live alongside Philbin after Kathie Lee Gifford departed the show.
Vogue Magazine

The KarJenners Won Halloween With Custom Couture and Dramatic Beauty

When it comes to dressing up, the Kardashian-Jenners give it their all. Whether it’s for their annual glitzy holiday parties, or walking the famous Met steps at the Met Gala, the famous family commits to the theme. This over-the-top approach was also perfect for Halloween festivities this past weekend: Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner delivered some elaborate costumes that came to impress.
Page Six

Matthew Perry’s dating history: All his past girlfriends and relationships

From a brief fling with Julia Roberts in the ’90s to a failed engagement with Molly Hurwitz in the 2020s, Matthew Perry has dated several women inside and outside Hollywood. The “Friends” alum candidly discusses the biggest loves of his life — as well as his struggles with addiction — in his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” Take a look back at everyone Perry has been romantically linked to through the years on his quest to find “The One.” Julia Roberts 1995-1996 Perry had his first high-profile relationship with none other than Julia Roberts. The sitcom star said he and the “Pretty...
Primetimer

The Jeopardy! Rules Aren't Changing (For Now)

Jeopardy! isn't changing the rules - at least not for now. After revealing the show had been toying with the idea of a potential rule change involving a bonus prize, producer Sarah Foss has shared that the show won't be implementing this rule (at least not anytime soon). During the Monday episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, Foss discussed the current status of the cash bonus idea.
toofab.com

Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek's Acting Advice Was 'Nonsense'

"She came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,'" Perry writes of filming "Fools Rush In" Matthew Perry is taking a look back at filming the romantic comedy, "Fools Rush In," with Salma Hayek. According to Entertainment Weekly, in his...
Primetimer

Netflix's Inside Man Cheapens Itself In Its Quest for Laughs

From the outset, Inside Man is explicit about its commitment to comedy — Stanley Tucci’s character is even named Jefferson Grieff, a cheeky play on words for a convicted murderer awaiting execution. And while the BBC-Netflix series is by no means the first crime drama to employ dark humor, it’s cheapened by its insistence on undercutting its subject matter with gags.
Primetimer

Trevor Noah Announces New Netflix Comedy Special

Trevor Noah isn't wasting any time moving on from The Daily Show. The writer-comedian announced today that he was returning to Netflix for comedy special I Wish You Would. Filmed in Toronto, Canada, the special spotlights Noah as he "hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry."
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy