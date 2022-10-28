Read full article on original website
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Halloween Costumes Seem To Hint At Rumors Of Family Strife
Are Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz trying to tell us something — or are they in on the joke? Around the time the young couple tied the knot this past April, rumors swirled that the actress wasn't on good terms with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and though the bride has debunked the gossip, their Halloween costumes appear to reference the drama.For a star-studded West Hollywood party on Wednesday, October 26, the blonde beauty, 27, and Beckham, 23, dressed up as none other than Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the infamous star-crossed lovers who got together despite their families being embroiled in...
Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo
I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
Matthew Perry had ‘emergency’ surgery days before ‘Friends’ reunion
Matthew Perry revealed he had to undergo “emergency dental surgery” days before filming the “Friends” reunion last April. “They did all sorts of things,” the actor, 53, told Diane Sawyer during a sit-down that aired Friday on ABC’s “Nightline,” adding that the procedure “made [his] mouth feel like fire.” At the time, Perry’s slurred speech and thousand-yard stare left fans worried about his well-being. “It sounded like my voice was off,” he acknowledged, but he knew he “couldn’t not show up.” “So what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could,” he told the longtime interviewer, who noted...
American Horror Story Takes NYC, Love Is Blind Returns to the Pods
American Horror Story has traveled from Los Angeles to Roanoke, Virginia, but today, the horror anthology finally makes it to the Big Apple in its New York City-set 11th season. Ryan Murphy’s regular crew of collaborators, including Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, and Denis O’Hare, will play new characters in the season, set at a time of city-wide crisis.
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at Enola Holmes 2 N.Y.C. Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made the premiere of Enola Homes 2 a date night — and they both dazzled on the red carpet!. Brown, 18, wore a pink lace halter gown that was embellished with black and silver flowers. She accessorized the look with a matching necklace and silver earrings.
The White Lotus Creator Mike White Drops Hints About Season 3 Location & Cast
Mike White is already dreaming up The White Lotus Season 3. On the red carpet for the second season of the HBO series, the writer told Deadline that he'd love to branch out to a different continent for the next installment. "We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race," said White.
From Scratch Tells a Beautiful Story About the Triumph of Love
It really does sound like the premise of a romantic drama: When actress Tembi Locke traveled to Italy for a student exchange program, she met Saro Gullo, a Sicilian who swept her off her feet. After a whirlwind romance, the couple moved to Los Angeles to start their new life, even though Saro’s family disapproved of him marrying a Black American, non-Catholic woman. They stayed together until 2012, when Saro died from a rare form of cancer. The loss inspired Tembi to write a memoir that chronicles not only her time with Saro, but also her travels back to his hometown after his passing. And now, with the Netflix limited series From Scratch Tembi has partnered with her sister, writer/producer Attica Locke, to adapt her story into a powerful examination of love, family, identity and community.
The Crown Cast & Crew Defend Show After 'Exploitative' Accusations
The Crown's cast and crew are defending the Netflix original after being accused of exploiting the royal family. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, the series has come under fire for its depiction of the royals, particularly the newly-crowned King Charles. Former Prime Minister John Major recently slammed the show as "damaging and malicious fiction", while The Daily Telegraph reported a source close to King Charles found the series "exploitative" and criticized the streamer for having "no qualms about mangling people’s reputations."
Tony Danza to Play Meta Role in And Just Like That... Season 2
Tony Danza is joining the cast of And Just Like That... as himself. According to Deadline, Danza will play the father of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in their sitcom. The Season 1 finale of the Sex and the City sequel depicted the non-binary podcast host/stand-up comedian Che moving to Los Angeles to shoot the pilot based on their family, with hopes of Danza coming aboard.
WATCH: The Explosive Trailer for The Crown Season 5 Teases Charles & Diana's Dramatic Divorce
The trailer for the controversial fifth season of The Crown has finally arrived. "The royal family is in genuine crisis," we hear, as the tension ramps up between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West). As Charles tells the Queen (Imelda Staunton) that he wants a "more modern monarchy", she replies, "I don't think it's my behavior that's threatening its survival."
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' Live with Regis Philbin if She Knew What She Knows Now
Kelly Ripa has some Regis Philbin-related regrets. The TV host and former soap star has opened up in recent weeks while promoting her book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, and it turns out her time on Live with Regis and Kelly was not as fun as it appeared on air. In a new interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ripa recalls being assigned to co-host Live alongside Philbin after Kathie Lee Gifford departed the show.
The KarJenners Won Halloween With Custom Couture and Dramatic Beauty
When it comes to dressing up, the Kardashian-Jenners give it their all. Whether it’s for their annual glitzy holiday parties, or walking the famous Met steps at the Met Gala, the famous family commits to the theme. This over-the-top approach was also perfect for Halloween festivities this past weekend: Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner delivered some elaborate costumes that came to impress.
Matthew Perry’s dating history: All his past girlfriends and relationships
From a brief fling with Julia Roberts in the ’90s to a failed engagement with Molly Hurwitz in the 2020s, Matthew Perry has dated several women inside and outside Hollywood. The “Friends” alum candidly discusses the biggest loves of his life — as well as his struggles with addiction — in his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” Take a look back at everyone Perry has been romantically linked to through the years on his quest to find “The One.” Julia Roberts 1995-1996 Perry had his first high-profile relationship with none other than Julia Roberts. The sitcom star said he and the “Pretty...
Whoopi Goldberg Dismisses Meghan Markle's Deal or No Deal Critique: 'The Objectification Might Be Coming From You'
Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is skeptical about Meghan Markle's claim that she left Deal or No Deal because she felt "forced to be all looks and little substance" as a briefcase model. Markle opened up about her experience on the game show in the latest...
The Jeopardy! Rules Aren't Changing (For Now)
Jeopardy! isn't changing the rules - at least not for now. After revealing the show had been toying with the idea of a potential rule change involving a bonus prize, producer Sarah Foss has shared that the show won't be implementing this rule (at least not anytime soon). During the Monday episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, Foss discussed the current status of the cash bonus idea.
Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek's Acting Advice Was 'Nonsense'
"She came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,'" Perry writes of filming "Fools Rush In" Matthew Perry is taking a look back at filming the romantic comedy, "Fools Rush In," with Salma Hayek. According to Entertainment Weekly, in his...
Netflix's Inside Man Cheapens Itself In Its Quest for Laughs
From the outset, Inside Man is explicit about its commitment to comedy — Stanley Tucci’s character is even named Jefferson Grieff, a cheeky play on words for a convicted murderer awaiting execution. And while the BBC-Netflix series is by no means the first crime drama to employ dark humor, it’s cheapened by its insistence on undercutting its subject matter with gags.
The Brachel Is a Dreamy ‘Brigitte Bardot Meets Rachel Green’ Haircut
This summer we told you about The Sachel, the “shag meets Rachel Green” mash-up hair trend. But now that fall and winter are here, make room for The Brachel. It’s another deliriously dreamy hair hybrid that, frankly, we need ASAP. One person who definitely understands the assignment...
Trevor Noah Announces New Netflix Comedy Special
Trevor Noah isn't wasting any time moving on from The Daily Show. The writer-comedian announced today that he was returning to Netflix for comedy special I Wish You Would. Filmed in Toronto, Canada, the special spotlights Noah as he "hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry."
