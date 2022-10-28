Read full article on original website
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
ZDNet
Android security warning: These crooks phone you and trick you into downloading malware
An Android banking malware attack is tricking people into entering their phone number and other sensitive information into phishing websites – which cyber criminals then use to call victims and dupe them into installing malware on their smartphones. The telephone-oriented attack delivery (TOAD) technique is designed to infect Android...
Reflection DDoS attacks are on the rise again
Why it matters: A resurgence in vulnerable CLDAP servers is making DDoS attacks more powerful and dangerous. Windows network administrators should adopt strict security practices or take the server off the internet if there is no practical need for using the CLDAP protocol. A specific DDoS operation known as a...
TechCrunch
Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands
The leaked data includes call logs, text messages, granular location data and other personal device data of unsuspecting victims whose Android phones and tablets were compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, including TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by someone with physical access to...
How To Tell A Partner Has Hacked Your Phone—The 10 'Warnings' of Spyware
A cyber security company has revealed the ways you can notice if someone has been looking at your messages.
KTAR.com
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
PayPal announces major security update but only certain users can access it – how to get free feature
SECURING money with PayPal just got a whole lot safer after the company announced it is adding passkeys as a new login method. The passkeys – created by the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium – will allow customers to replace passwords with certain cryptographic key pairs to decrease the risk of hacking.
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
Millions of Android users warned to check their phones now for ‘safety failure’
ANYONE with an Android phone should check their settings for a "safety failure". There's a special check that you can do to ensure you're staying safe online. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Warning as hackers target people trying to use sites like PayPal and TikTok
Windows and Android users are being targeted by hackers using deliberately misspelt domains for some of the world's most popular websites - known as typosquatting. Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, said the attack is large-scale and malicious. Marijus said: “The scale of this malicious cyber campaign is worrying,...
Android Headlines
New Banking Trojans Found In 5 Android Apps, Delete Them Now
New banking trojans have reared their head, as they were found in 5 Android apps. This information has been published by Threat Fabric, which warns users to delete these apps, if they have them installed. These trojans are designed to steal your login info, account number, and various other financial...
techunwrapped.com
4 common problems that affect the router and easy to solve
The router is a key piece to be able to connect to the Internet in our homes. If they have any failure, it can mean that the speed of the connection drops drastically, that we have worse coverage or that we cannot even connect other devices. That will cause us to take action as soon as possible to try to solve the error. In this article we are going to talk about 4 common problems that affect the router and cause malfunction.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Will new CISA guidelines help bolster cyber defenses?
Do you know what IT devices are in your business or on your network right now? If not, it’s not just cybercriminals that might be knocking on your door very soon, but the White House. Binding Operational Directive 23-01, or BOD 23-01, is a new directive from the U.S....
Microsoft's new Xbox dashboard design is basically just a store front
Tired of ads in your Xbox dashboard? Microsoft isn't, apparently.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Verimatrix Wins 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:. Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its App Shield Pro was named Application Security Solution of the Year in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
The 6 best encrypted messaging apps
As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Best Free Cloning Software to Transfer OS and Data in Windows
Computer has become one of the important parts in our daily life. We study, work, communicate with friends, watch movies, play games and so forth on our computer. However, as time goes by, the computer can bring bad experiences. Following are some common situations:. Your computer boots more and more...
TechCrunch
Bengaluru launches QR train ticketing service on WhatsApp
WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) said they have partnered to launch a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service for the city’s rapid transit system named Namma Metro. Available in English and Kannada, the chatbot allows commuters to purchase their single-journey transit tickets, recharge metro travel pass, check updated...
