The Hill

80 percent of Kyiv without water after Russian strikes, mayor says

Large swaths of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have lost access to water and electricity after Russian strikes on the city’s infrastructure Monday morning. “Currently, due to damage to the energy facility near Kyiv, 80% of the capital’s consumers remain without water supply,” announced Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko over Telegram.

