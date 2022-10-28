Read full article on original website
80 percent of Kyiv without water after Russian strikes, mayor says
Large swaths of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have lost access to water and electricity after Russian strikes on the city’s infrastructure Monday morning. “Currently, due to damage to the energy facility near Kyiv, 80% of the capital’s consumers remain without water supply,” announced Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko over Telegram.
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
