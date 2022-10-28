Read full article on original website
UK intel says Russia is rushing reserve troops into battle with 'barely usable' rifles, creating a new kind of headache for Putin's generals
Over the course of the war in Ukraine, Russian forces have been left with outdated and obsolete weaponry like Soviet-era tanks and guns.
Putin hosts Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders for peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to try to broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors
80 percent of Kyiv without water after Russian strikes, mayor says
Large swaths of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have lost access to water and electricity after Russian strikes on the city’s infrastructure Monday morning. “Currently, due to damage to the energy facility near Kyiv, 80% of the capital’s consumers remain without water supply,” announced Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko over Telegram.
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
‘Our phoenix’: Lula’s ups and downs in Brazil defy belief
SAO PAULO (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday — in yet another twist — Brazilian voters chose him by the narrowest […]
