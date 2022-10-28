ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

80 percent of Kyiv without water after Russian strikes, mayor says

Large swaths of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have lost access to water and electricity after Russian strikes on the city’s infrastructure Monday morning. “Currently, due to damage to the energy facility near Kyiv, 80% of the capital’s consumers remain without water supply,” announced Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko over Telegram.
News 8 WROC

‘Our phoenix’: Lula’s ups and downs in Brazil defy belief

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday — in yet another twist — Brazilian voters chose him by the narrowest […]

