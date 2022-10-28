Read full article on original website
Related
Putin hosts Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders for peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to try to broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors
UK intel says Russia is rushing reserve troops into battle with 'barely usable' rifles, creating a new kind of headache for Putin's generals
Over the course of the war in Ukraine, Russian forces have been left with outdated and obsolete weaponry like Soviet-era tanks and guns.
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
Comments / 0