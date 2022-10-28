County Commissioners approve hires in short meeting

The Tillamook Board of County Commissioners approved several already-budgeted new hires for the county in an otherwise uneventful weekly meeting.

Health and human services gained approval to start the search for two new full-time employees, one to work on tobacco education and prevention, and another to drive the county’s mobile clinic.

Public works will start the search for a new full-time engineer to supervise projects. Director of Public Works Chris Laity has been handling those duties for the past decade, but with multiple large projects on the horizon the new employee is necessary. The large projects also have secured funding that will pay for the new hire.

The board then approved a contract with Brittell Architecture to design the new transfer station for solid waste in Pacific City.

Commissioners also approved funding for the Tillamook Family Counseling Center to improve its mobile crisis services. The center hopes that with improvements in the current services offered they will be able to qualify as a medical treatment, allowing them to bill insurance companies and expand the program in the future.

