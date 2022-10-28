Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
After Dark, Iran Security Forces Take Aim at Protest Buildings
Paris — Iranian security forces targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said Saturday, as a protest movement that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered a seventh week. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died in custody after her arrest in Tehran for an...
Voice of America
EU Mulls Adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists – German Official
Germany and the European Union are considering adding Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to the list of terrorist organizations, German Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock said on Sunday. Last week, Germany announced that it would impose tougher sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran outside of the EU sanctions package. In an...
Voice of America
Global Demonstrations as Supporters Call For 'Freedoms in Iran'
Six weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini sparked protests in Iran, demonstrators turned out over the weekend in cities around the world calling for freedoms in Iran. Svitlana Prystynska reports from the demonstration in Los Angeles. Videographer: Krystyna Zahrebelna.
Voice of America
Iran Guards Head Warns Protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
Voice of America
US Announces New Sanctions on Iran for Bounty on Rushdie
The U.S State and Treasury departments announced Friday the United States is imposing economic sanctions on the Iran-based 15 Khordad Foundation for issuing a multimillion-dollar bounty on author Salman Rushdie, which led to an attack on him in August. In 1989, following the publication of Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses,...
Voice of America
Clashes Reported as Protesters Gather at Iranian Universities
Iranian students demonstrated at dozens of universities Sunday as protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody continued. There were some reports of clashes between demonstrators and security services. At Tehran’s Islamic Azad University, plainclothes forces armed with rifles and sticks attacked a large gathering of...
Voice of America
United States to Put United Nations Focus on Iran Protests
The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses. The United States and Albania will hold an informal U.N....
Voice of America
US Denounces Iran over Journalist's Body
Washington — The United States on Friday denounced Iranian leaders for allegedly blocking the burial of a journalist's body, saying the clerical state showed a fear of journalists even posthumously. Reza Haghighatnejad, who worked in exile for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded Persian-language broadcaster, died on...
Voice of America
Iran Protesters, Security Forces Clash Again in Zahedan
More than a month of protests continued Friday in Iran with protesters clashing with security forces in the southeastern city of Zahedan. Video footage on social media showed protesters Friday in the city, which is close to Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling for death of the "dictator"—Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in the crackdown on demonstrations.
Voice of America
Three Hurt in Attack on Vigil at Iranian Embassy in Berlin
Berlin, germany — Three men were injured early Sunday when a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in Berlin was attacked, German police said. An officer guarding the property saw several men, whose faces were covered with scarves, tearing down flags and banners from a trailer parked outside. They...
Voice of America
President Aoun Leaves Office Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis
BAABDA, Lebanon — Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacated the presidential palace Sunday, leaving a void at the top of a failing state. Parliament has so far been unable to agree on a successor in...
Voice of America
RSF Files Complaint with UN About Crackdown on Iranian Journalists
Reporters Without Borders, widely known as RSF, the French abbreviation of its name, said Friday it has filed a complaint with the United Nations about the arbitrary arrests of journalists in Iran and the attacks on reporters' "freedom to inform." The crackdown on journalists has come as demonstrations have sprung...
Voice of America
UN Rights Experts Warn Atrocities Will Grow in Ethiopia’s Tigray Without Peace
United nations — A commission of independent U.N. experts examining rights violations and atrocities in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region says that without an end to the fighting, the risk of further atrocity crimes is growing. “Atrocity crimes are imminent unless there is a cessation of hostilities,”...
Voice of America
New Study Says UN Aid to Syria Benefits Rights Abusers
Washington — Anew study of United Nations contracts in Syria finds a large share of donor funds went to companies owned by individuals with troubling human rights records, highlighting the challenges of delivering needed humanitarian aid in a country dominated by what many say is a corrupt and oppressive government.
Voice of America
Zelenskyy: Russians Dismantling Health Care in Occupied Territories
Russian authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine are dismantling the regions' health care systems, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Friday. "The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances — just everything. ... They put pressure on the doctors...
Voice of America
Malawi Police Arrest 33 in Anti-Government Violence
Blantyre, Malawi — Police in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, on Friday arrested organizers of an anti-government protest and about 30 others for allegedly inciting violence. Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya told VOA that the violence started when the protesters were denied permission to present a petition directly to the president at his state residence.
Voice of America
Analyst: Europe Should Rethink China Policy After Party Congress, Ukraine Stance
Washington — China has emerged as an even more prominent player in world affairs as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the weakening of Russia, but not necessarily to its advantage, says a Warsaw-based analyst. The two major events that have "shaped or reshaped Europe’s attitude towards...
Voice of America
Australia Repatriates 17 Citizens from Syrian Camps
Sydney — Four women and 13 children were repatriated to Australia on Saturday, having languished for years in squalid Syrian detention camps after the downfall of the Islamic State. It was the first in a series of planned missions to bring back about 20 Australian women and 40 children...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 22-28, 2022
United Nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Russia called three meetings of the Security Council this week to press its allegations against Ukraine and its Western allies that they are building dirty bombs to use against Russia and to deny that Moscow had received drones from Iran in violation of a Security Council resolution. Western countries said the dirty bomb meetings were a waste of time and accused Russia of using the council to promote Kremlin disinformation. They have asked the U.N. to send investigators to Ukraine to examine drone debris to determine their origin.
Voice of America
Infighting Brings New Split in South Sudan’s Ruling Party
JUBA, South Sudan — The search for sustainable peace in South Sudan hit another obstacle this week as infighting erupted within the ruling SPLM party. Riek Machar, the country’s first vice president, was expelled from his position as SPLM vice chairman. The dismissal pours cold water on years of efforts to heal rifts among South Sudan’s top leaders – the same rifts that caused the country’s civil war.
