Los Angeles, CA

Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Metro Releases Draft Environmental Impact Report For Proposed Dodger Stadium Gondola System

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit’s (L.A. ART) proposed gondola connection between Union Station and Dodger Stadium. The document evaluates the potential environmental benefits and impacts associated with the project and represents a major...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank

A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
ARCADIA, CA
beachcomber.news

Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter

On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
LONG BEACH, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Rick Caruso: to deal with gentrification, LA needs a mayor who knows how to build

Rick Caruso said that he is not looking to be a career politician and that what Los Angeles needs as its next mayor is an executive who can manage, not a legislator like the incumbent or his opponent. The mayoral candidate also said that Boyle Heights needs to be cleaner and safer, and addressed issues of gentrification, drug abuse and homelessness during a Zoom interview with Boyle Heights Beat student journalists on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD station renamed in honor of 1st female deputy chief

The Los Angeles Police Department station in Glassell Park was renamed Friday as the Margaret “Peggy” York Northeast Station in honor of the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station “a true testament to her steadfast tenacity and spirit.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Nury Martinez Resigns Following Protest

(DISCLAIMER: Please beware this article contains details about racism and contains strong language. Read at your own discretion.) Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez fully resigned on Oct. 12 following the release of a leaked audio conversation in which she used racist remarks to describe fellow councilmember Mike Bonin’s adopted Black son as a “changuito,” or a little monkey. A more recent audio then surfaced where Martinez, along with 1st District Council member Gin Cedillo, 14th District Council member Kevin de León, and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor leader Ron Herrera used racial expletives to describe their frustrations with a recent redistricting initiative for the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)

A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

