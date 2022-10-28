Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso on campaign spending, crime and homelessness
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his campaign. A Democrat, Caruso discusses his plans for public safety and homelessness. He also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin de Leon and his spending in this race.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA city councilman
Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World I...
Yardbarker
Metro Releases Draft Environmental Impact Report For Proposed Dodger Stadium Gondola System
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit’s (L.A. ART) proposed gondola connection between Union Station and Dodger Stadium. The document evaluates the potential environmental benefits and impacts associated with the project and represents a major...
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
beachcomber.news
Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter
On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
Rick Caruso: to deal with gentrification, LA needs a mayor who knows how to build
Rick Caruso said that he is not looking to be a career politician and that what Los Angeles needs as its next mayor is an executive who can manage, not a legislator like the incumbent or his opponent. The mayoral candidate also said that Boyle Heights needs to be cleaner and safer, and addressed issues of gentrification, drug abuse and homelessness during a Zoom interview with Boyle Heights Beat student journalists on Wednesday.
Effort to Recall Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Filed
A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was filed Thursday, the City Clerk's Office confirmed.
LAPD station renamed in honor of 1st female deputy chief
The Los Angeles Police Department station in Glassell Park was renamed Friday as the Margaret “Peggy” York Northeast Station in honor of the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station “a true testament to her steadfast tenacity and spirit.”...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen accused of punching community activist at mayoral campaign event
Long Beach District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Allen is being accused of punching a blogger during a mayoral campaign event for Rex Richardson earlier today. The social media account Love You Long Beach posted video from the scene showing paramedics tending to someone at the event. Allen is a former Long...
arcadiaquill.com
Nury Martinez Resigns Following Protest
(DISCLAIMER: Please beware this article contains details about racism and contains strong language. Read at your own discretion.) Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez fully resigned on Oct. 12 following the release of a leaked audio conversation in which she used racist remarks to describe fellow councilmember Mike Bonin’s adopted Black son as a “changuito,” or a little monkey. A more recent audio then surfaced where Martinez, along with 1st District Council member Gin Cedillo, 14th District Council member Kevin de León, and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor leader Ron Herrera used racial expletives to describe their frustrations with a recent redistricting initiative for the city.
capitalandmain.com
In High Poverty L.A. Neighborhoods, the Poor Pay More for Internet Service That Delivers Less
A recent study by the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity Los Angeles laid out the stark differences in pricing and availability of internet services from two of L.A. County’s internet service providers — dominant ISP Charter Spectrum and Frontier. In the San Fernando Valley, Charter Spectrum offers...
Allegations of corruption in LA County sheriff's race swirl as race heats up
As the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna heats up, recent allegations claim Villanueva was giving preferential treatment to those who contributed to his campaign.
Recall effort against Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León took another step to potentially ousting the embattled councilmember. If verified, the organizers have four months to collect at least 20,000 signatures.
Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)
A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
