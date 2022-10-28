ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

My car is my baby – Lewis Hamilton focused on winning eighth world title

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Bpr5_0ipjYcyj00

Lewis Hamilton has said his sole focus is on delivering a record eighth world championship after he declared: “I am not in a relationship, I don’t have kids, my car is my baby”.

Ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed for the first time that he will race in Formula One beyond his 40th birthday by signing a new multi-year contract at the conclusion of the season.

Hamilton, who turns 38 in January, still has one campaign to run on his £40million-a-season deal, but the British driver has firmly put to bed any suggestion he is edging towards retirement.

Hamilton has only three shots left at retaining his remarkable record of winning at least one race each year he has been on the grid, starting in the breathless Mexico City air on Sunday.

But the seven-time world champion seems revitalised, rather than deflated, by a season which leaves him sixth in the championship entering the 20th round of 22. He has not finished lower than fifth in his previous 15 campaigns.

“There has been this lingering narrative of winding down towards the end,” said Hamilton.

“But I am just in a happy place in my life. I am a lot more grounded. I have my home in the UK when I come to see the team, for example, and my family come down so I just have a better setup all round and I feel like I could take this team to more championships.

If there is ever a moment when I am just arriving, and coasting along, then that is when I don’t belong here and I don’t deserve a position here and that is when I should stop

Lewis Hamilton

“Each year you have to ask yourself if you are willing to give as much, if not more, than you did when you first started. Are you willing to give up all your time to prepare and train and work with the team and deliver?

“If there is ever a moment when I am just arriving, and coasting along, then that is when I don’t belong here and I don’t deserve a position here and that is when I should stop.

“But we obviously have a championship we need to get back. I love the mission and that challenge with my team.”

It emerged this week that Hamilton is set to launch his own film and TV production company called Dawn Apollo Films. He is producing a new Hollywood F1 blockbuster, starring Brad Pitt.

Mission 44 – Hamilton’s foundation which aims to improve the lives of people from under-represented groups – and Ignite, a joint enterprise with Mercedes to improve diversity and inclusion in motor racing, are also at the sharp end of his thoughts. His interests in fashion and music are well known.

“I know when I am being distracted, and I will never let it get to that point,” he added. “I say ‘no’ to so many things every day. I am able to push back if I know something is going to affect my preparation, or training, and if it has any possible impact on the team, then it is a big no.

“And that translates to friends and relationships, too. This [Formula One] is what I am focused on. I am not in a relationship. I don’t have any kids. My car is my baby, as is Mission 44, and those are the things I cherish.”

Of the modern era, Hamilton will now almost certainly emulate Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen by racing into his forties.

“It is really about a state of mind,” he concluded. “If you look in the mirror every day and tell yourself you look old, that is probably where you are going to be. But I feel young and I feel that through my training.

“If you look at my starts, I have had the best starts of everyone here. My concentration level has not been a problem and there are also things you can work on in the background to keep those sharp.

“There are things I constantly work on to stay as sharp as I can be. Naturally, I am sure they will start to fade but I am not seeing that yet. When I do, then it is time to panic.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
ESPN

Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win

Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
BBC

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
mailplus.co.uk

Verstappen: Lewis can’t bear to utter my name

IT has been brought to Max Verstappen’s attention that Lewis Hamilton can barely permit himself to refer to him by name. When asked at press conferences about the deeds of the Dutchman who dethroned him as world champion, Hamilton will deflect his praise on to Red Bull’s superior machinery and talk of ‘they’ and ‘them’ and not ‘Max’ and ‘he’.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
Ars Technica

The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype

IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
BBC

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen becomes a truly dominant champion

Max Verstappen says he is not interested in statistics - but he knows enough about them to understand the magnitude of what he achieved in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen's 14th victory of a year that has simply rolled over and surrendered to him and his Red...
MotorAuthority

Verstappen breaks record with 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix win

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, which was held at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The win was Verstappen's 14th this season, a new record as it eclipsed the 13 wins achieved first by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and then again by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Like Verstappen, Vettel also achieved his record driving for Red Bull.
The Independent

F1 Mexican Grand Prix RESULT: Max Verstappen makes history while Lewis Hamilton comes second again

Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track dramas to one side to win the Mexican Grand Prix and claim the record of most victories in a Formula One season.Forty-eight hours after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking the sport’s financial rules – before the team went on to boycott Sky Sports’ coverage – Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the year.Michael Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races staged in 2004. Sebastian Vettel recorded the same number of wins from 19 rounds in 2013. But Verstappen now stands alone as the driver with the most wins in a single...
The Independent

Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues

Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
The Independent

George Russell sets practice pace at Mexican GP as Charles Leclerc crashes out

George Russell clocked the fastest time in second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix – as Charles Leclerc crashed out in his Ferrari.Russell put his Mercedes on top as he was only one of five drivers to use the soft tyres, with the rest of the grid trialling next year’s Pirelli compound.The Briton finished ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, with Lewis Hamilton, who did not use the speediest rubber, fourth.FP2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁George Russell finishes on top for FP2! #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nLrDWuvH85— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2022Russell finished eight tenths faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who posted the...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy