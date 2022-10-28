ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

NatWest upgrades income forecast and mortgage lending soars

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psxGQ_0ipjYZHQ00

NatWest has upgraded expectations for the year as the company’s mortgage book grew and the chief executive said the bank is seeing “no signs” of families in added financial distress.

The bank told shareholders on Friday that it expects to make £12.8 billion in total income for the financial year, up from £12.5 billion in previous forecasts.

It comes as interest rates increased for mortgage holders – and others – up and down the UK.

Yet the company’s retail arm lent £11 billion in new mortgages in the three months to the end of September, nearly £3 billion higher than this time last year and up 12% compared to the previous quarter.

It comes as the economy has been put under extra strain since the start of the year, with mortgage rates rapidly increasing in a bid by the Bank of England to try to control inflation.

Although we are not yet seeing signs of heightened financial distress, we are very conscious of the growing concerns of our customers and we are closely monitoring any changes to their finances or behaviours

Alison Rose

Yet boss Alison Rose said that while customers are worried, their pain is not yet showing up in the bank’s books.

“At a time of increased economic uncertainty, we are acutely aware of the challenges that people, families and businesses are facing up and down the country.

“Although we are not yet seeing signs of heightened financial distress, we are very conscious of the growing concerns of our customers and we are closely monitoring any changes to their finances or behaviours,” she said.

“The bank’s strong capital and liquidity mean we are able to help those who are likely to need it the most, through support for our community partners, proactive outreach to our customers or targeted lending packages for the most impacted sectors.”

The bank said that it had passed on around 25% to 30% of the increased interest rates to savers since the last quarter of 2021.

Total income reached £3.23 billion in the third quarter of the year, up from £2.7 billion a year before and just surpassing expectations.

Pre-tax operating profit hit £1.1 billion, up from a little under £1 billion a year earlier.

Ms Rose added: “In a challenging environment, NatWest Group continues to deliver a strong financial performance; supporting our customers, responsibly growing our lending and making significant investments to transform the bank.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market

Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
CBS DFW

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have slumped during the second half of 2022, with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
DENVER, CO
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for Oct. 27, 2022: Rates Don't Change

A couple of important mortgage rates were static today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates and average 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were flat. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, notched higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
mailplus.co.uk

Mortgage rates coming down as panicked market relaxes

SKY-HIGH mortgage rates have started to fall this week, offering respite for worried homeowners. The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped by 0.11 percentage points, falling to 6.54 pc from 6.65 pc last week when rates hit a 14-year high, according to analyst Moneyfacts. Someone with a £400,000 mortgage would be £662.64 better off on the lower rate over the two-year term. Lenders have also reduced their five-year deals, with the average rate now at an average of 6.41 pc, down from 6.51 pc.
TheStreet

Surging Mortgage Rates Cripple Home Buyers

Mortgage rates continue to ascend, hammering home buyers. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ended Oct. 27, according to Freddie Mac, the first reading above 7% in 20 years. The rate stood at 6.94% a week earlier and 3.14% a year earlier. A home buyer taking out...
CNBC

Singapore's mortgage costs are rising — but some buyers are shrugging off higher rates

Rising rates are unlikely to have a major impact on Singapore's property market, analysts say. That's because of wealthy buyers, strong rental demand and foreigners moving to Singapore. Fixed home loan rates from Singapore's major banks have climbed as high as 3.85%, according to local media reports. But in wealth-backed...
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of October 24: Rates rise in several terms

Triggered by the Federal Reserve's massive rate hike in late September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates have risen throughout October. CD savers are now able to earn 4% or more in every term of at least one year, and this week saw three CD terms offering notably higher top rates.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Oct. 31, 2022: Rates Decrease

A few major mortgage rates declined today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages dropped. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
CBS Sacramento

Mortgage rates blow past 7% for first time in two decades

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key...
rsvplive.ie

Irish homeowners facing €600 per year increase due to hefty mortgage rate hike

Thousands of Irish homeowners are set to face a yearly increase of €600 as mortgage rate increases are expected this week. Financial experts now expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to significantly increase its key lending rate at its meeting this Thursday. A hefty 0.75% interest rate hike is...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy