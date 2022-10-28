In April this year, Windows officials talked about plans to more tightly integrate Windows 365 and Windows. So far, they've delivered on one of their promises: A preview of the Windows 365 app which Windows 11 users can pin to their taskbars and start menus to more easily access their cloud PCs. But Microsoft officials have much bigger plans for Windows 365 and seemingly are counting on it keep Windows relevant, even if the PC industry declines in the coming months and years.

