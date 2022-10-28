ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Metro Releases Draft Environmental Impact Report For Proposed Dodger Stadium Gondola System

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit’s (L.A. ART) proposed gondola connection between Union Station and Dodger Stadium. The document evaluates the potential environmental benefits and impacts associated with the project and represents a major...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beachcomber.news

Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter

On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
LONG BEACH, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Nury Martinez Resigns Following Protest

(DISCLAIMER: Please beware this article contains details about racism and contains strong language. Read at your own discretion.) Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez fully resigned on Oct. 12 following the release of a leaked audio conversation in which she used racist remarks to describe fellow councilmember Mike Bonin’s adopted Black son as a “changuito,” or a little monkey. A more recent audio then surfaced where Martinez, along with 1st District Council member Gin Cedillo, 14th District Council member Kevin de León, and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor leader Ron Herrera used racial expletives to describe their frustrations with a recent redistricting initiative for the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)

A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga

THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
signalscv.com

Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants

Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
AGUA DULCE, CA
KTLA

LAPD officer stabbed while responding to barricaded suspect

A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

