Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso on campaign spending, crime and homelessness
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his campaign. A Democrat, Caruso discusses his plans for public safety and homelessness. He also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin de Leon and his spending in this race.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA city councilman
Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World I...
Los Angeles, Los Angeles County buy into guaranteed income movement
(The Center Square) – Following a national trend, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County have embraced the popular guaranteed income concept to combat poverty by offering low-income residents no-strings-attached money. The city of Los Angeles offers a guaranteed income program to 3,200 participants chosen at random to receive $1,000...
Yardbarker
Metro Releases Draft Environmental Impact Report For Proposed Dodger Stadium Gondola System
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit’s (L.A. ART) proposed gondola connection between Union Station and Dodger Stadium. The document evaluates the potential environmental benefits and impacts associated with the project and represents a major...
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
beachcomber.news
Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter
On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
archeroracle.org
‘I feel jaded at this point’: Archer students respond to antisemitism in Los Angeles
White posters hung on an overpass above the 405 freeway Saturday, displayed to Angelenos driving south. “Honk if you know” was spray painted on the first banner, followed by “Kanye is right about the Jews.” A group of demonstrators rallied behind the signs, saluting in a Nazi style. A third banner depicted a URL for an antisemitic website.
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
arcadiaquill.com
Nury Martinez Resigns Following Protest
(DISCLAIMER: Please beware this article contains details about racism and contains strong language. Read at your own discretion.) Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez fully resigned on Oct. 12 following the release of a leaked audio conversation in which she used racist remarks to describe fellow councilmember Mike Bonin’s adopted Black son as a “changuito,” or a little monkey. A more recent audio then surfaced where Martinez, along with 1st District Council member Gin Cedillo, 14th District Council member Kevin de León, and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor leader Ron Herrera used racial expletives to describe their frustrations with a recent redistricting initiative for the city.
Recall effort against Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León took another step to potentially ousting the embattled councilmember. If verified, the organizers have four months to collect at least 20,000 signatures.
Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)
A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
POLITICO
A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga
THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
signalscv.com
Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants
Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
The star-studded history behind the Annenberg Community Beach House
This Santa Monica beachside space was once a sprawling mansion for actress, producer and philanthropist Marion Davies and media tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
LAPD officer stabbed while responding to barricaded suspect
A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium. […]
Shooting at Covina Halloween Party Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized and two fatally wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in the city of Covina early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, just before 12:30 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
