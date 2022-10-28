SIOUX CITY, Iowa-- Kalli Hegerle (SR/West Fargo, N.D.) of the University of Jamestown has been named this week's GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Attacker of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Hegerle racked up 24 kills in a pair of conference sweeps for the second-ranked Jimmies. She hit at an...

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO