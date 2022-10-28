Read full article on original website
Defense helps lead Jimmies to win at Presentation
ABERDEEN, S.D.-- The University of Jamestown women's basketball team held Presentation College to 29 percent shooting in a 75-34 victory Tuesday evening in non-conference action. Tied at 13-13 after the first quarter, Jamestown outscored the Saints 62-21 over the final thirty minutes to improve their record to 2-0. Kate Busek...
No. 2 Jimmies take GPAC title with win at No. 9 DWU
MITCHELL, S.D.-- The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team won the GPAC regular season championship with a four-set win over No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan University Tuesday evening. Jamestown finishes the conference schedule with a record of 15-1 and improves to 28-2 overall. UJ will be the top seed in the...
Kalli Hegerle named GPAC Attacker of the Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa-- Kalli Hegerle (SR/West Fargo, N.D.) of the University of Jamestown has been named this week's GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Attacker of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Hegerle racked up 24 kills in a pair of conference sweeps for the second-ranked Jimmies. She hit at an...
