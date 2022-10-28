Read full article on original website
attractionmag.com
Bayside Quilters Host Sale to Honor Anniversary
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore will host a quilt sale on November 18 and 19 at the Trappe Firehall, located at 4001 Powell Avenue. The quilt sale will help fund the guild’s community outreach efforts. The sale will be held on November...
attractionmag.com
Paying It Forward
Chesapeake Charities, a community foundation located in Stevensville, is partnering with Attraction magazine to share the stories of individuals and organizations in our community who make a difference. We encourage you to look for the good in yourself and others. Darius Johnson has a gift to share. You could say...
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
attractionmag.com
Blue Catfish – Maryland’s New Harvestable Invasive Species
Caroline County Public Schools (CCPS) continues to be at the forefront of feeding people on the Mid Shore through creative means. Their Shore Gourmet “Sho Go” Mobile Market provides milk, eggs, soups, frozen meals for one, ready-to-eat meals, and fresh produce in neighborhoods where seniors, families, and young children may have limited access to farmers’ markets due to rural transportation barriers. In November, CCPS is hosting the First Annual Madness on the Marshyhope Invasive Catfish Tournament and Food Festival. The event will educate the public about the invasive species – the blue catfish.
delawarepublic.org
Prison research initiative at Howard R. Young Correctional Center identifies priorities
A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
wnav.com
Public Schools Closed Tomorrow in Queen Anne's Oct 31
Early Dismissal for Elementary & Middle Nov 1, 2 & 3. High Schools – early dismissal Nov 2 only.
$100K Lottery Winner Bought 3 More Tickets To Celebrate & Won Another $300k
A $100K Lottery Winner Bought Three More Tickets To Celebrate And Won Another $300k
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Money Mat: Williamson $25,000 Richer After Georgetown Speedway Debut
GEORGETOWN, DE – Money Mat. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., lived up to his moniker on Saturday night, claiming the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial’ and the $25,000 top prize to go with. The win was his fourth career Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS)...
Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
Girl charged with making terroristic threats at Delaware elementary school
A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Delaware for making threats against a bilingual elementary school in the Newark area.
WDEL 1150AM
Propane truck crash closed Route 13
A crash involving a propane truck closed Route 13 in both directions in front of the New Castle Airport for over three hours. The accident happened around Monday, October 31, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes where the truck rolled over. Fire crews from Wilmington Manor Fire Company...
Smyrna dominates second half in a Homecoming to Remember
The highly anticipated showdown between No. 1 Smyrna and No. 3 Salesianum did not disappoint. The opening half alone featured several “highlight” plays, keeping the large homecoming crowd on the edge of their seats. The home team Eagles’ defense provided the first highlight when senior linebacker Nasir Jenkins gathered a “tipped” pass in stride for a 30-yard “pick six”, barely ... Read More
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
WBOC
Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Rape
SALISBURY, Md. - A deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is facing rape and related charges following accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a Salisbury department store. The sheriff's office said Monday a release that on it received a complaint from a woman...
60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 60-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old victim in Newark early Thursday morning. The Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam, who had beaten his victim in the area of Otts Chapel Road at around 1:20 am. “Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” the Newark Police Department said. “The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” He was The post 60-year-old charged for attempted murder in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy fired after being accused of rape
Although not much has been revealed about the allegations, the incident appears to have occurred while the deputy was on-duty.
