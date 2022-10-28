Many feel today’s smartwatches are geared toward tri-athletes, tech fashionistas, and those who must remain in constant contact with all things at all times. Some of that may be true, but truthfully, having read many stories and recently written one myself while dealing with the untimely deaths of friends and family. I’ve come to realize more and more that a smartwatch could save my life and is probably a smart investment in my health.

2 DAYS AGO