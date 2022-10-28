Read full article on original website
Best Steam Deck Accessories: My essentials for making the most of your system
The Steam Deck is awesome — you didn’t need me to tell you that. But with these accessories, you can make it so much better. At its core, the Deck is essentially a mini gaming PC. To many, sticking to the stock hardware is enough, but you can vastly expand its usability by buying some key products to open it up to other use cases.
iPhone 15 Ultra: Everything we know so far
The iPhone 15 Ultra is the net big talk of the town, as leaks and rumors have sparked a conversation about Apple adding a fresh entry to 2023's iPhone lineup — and it's already looking to be the Cupertino tech giant's most durable and priciest iPhone yet. Now that...
Apple Watch Series 8 review: Should you upgrade?
The Apple Watch Series 8 is, objectively, a fantastic smartwatch for iPhone users — growing into one of the best wearables over years of iterative updates. But with the SE offering a similar experience at a lower price and the Ultra giving more demanding users everything they want, stop and think about what you need before clicking that buy button.
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts
NEW YORK — (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
Instagram down: Users unable to access app, report widespread suspensions
Instagram confirmed it is investigating after many users expressed frustration at an inability to access the app because of suspended accounts. In a post on Twitter, Instagram said, “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown”
Sony’s best wireless earbuds are their least expensive – here’s why
Sony sells some of the finest wireless earbuds that money can buy. That’s a fact. No rebuttals needed. You have the category-leading WF-1000XM4 that comes with excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), powerful sound, and a striking redesign. There’s the mid-range LinkBuds S with its robust ANC and audio performance. The Sony WF-SP800N is a solid offering for fitness lovers desiring Sony bass in a smaller package. Even the three-year-old WF-1000X3 remains a consumer favorite, thanks to its superb sound and noise reduction.
Smartwatch ads play on your health fears — but they might be right
Many feel today’s smartwatches are geared toward tri-athletes, tech fashionistas, and those who must remain in constant contact with all things at all times. Some of that may be true, but truthfully, having read many stories and recently written one myself while dealing with the untimely deaths of friends and family. I’ve come to realize more and more that a smartwatch could save my life and is probably a smart investment in my health.
