'Keep Your Eyes On Lindsey's Face': Jimmy Kimmel Spots Bonkers Graham-Walker Interview

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre joint appearance between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia.

Walker, who is supposedly against abortion rights, has faced numerous allegations recently that he paid for abortions for women he impregnated. But with Graham, Walker claimed, “If they can do it to me, they’re going to come after you next.”

“That’s right,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said. “Next time you push an abortion on a woman and then claim you’re against abortion, they’re coming for you next.”

But what explains why Walker needed Graham with him for the appearance?

“The reason Lindsey was there was to speak for Herschel,” Kimmel said. “Herschel has trouble with speaking.”

Graham was a good choice in one sense.

“When it comes to feigning righteous indignation, no one does it better than Lindsey G,” Kimmel said.

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

Esther Brown
2d ago

Lindsey is another whoosie with no spine...if these ppl are so pro Walker why are they soooooo angry when they try to convey Walker's legitimacy...Walker cannot express one complete thought clearly. He's a rambling, babbling off the wall speaking man. Walker is way out of his league of being a senator and the GOP knows how inept he is. Shame on those who claim to respect him as a past decent football player. And where the hell is his family for gods sake...He is totally dysfunctional and will be led by a leash as their yes man and they will tell him how to move, what to say and how to vote. WALKER IS BEING USED and taken advantage of by the entire senate body.

Timothy Hover
3d ago

Lindsey Graham is a bad actor he could not keep a straight face, you can tell a lot by people's facial expressions he didn't believe a word Herschel was saying!

Kathy Cooper
2d ago

only reason Republicans are behind a black man right now is because of the mid terms....if this election was not so important Lindsay would be throwing Walker under the biggest bus he could find....fact

GEORGIA STATE
TEXAS STATE
GEORGIA STATE
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

