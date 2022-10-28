Read full article on original website
KTBS
Saturday will be all about Spooky Science at Sci-Port
SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is fast approaching and that means Sci-Port is gearing up for Spooky Science. Get your costumes on and get ready for some Halloween fun. Spooky Science is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. It is FREE and there will be spooky Halloween-themed activities for the whole family!
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
KTBS
Three weekend shootings in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport
Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
KSLA
Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
arklatexweekend.com
Concerts to check out in November
(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Click on the concert name to be taken to event and ticket page. Nickelodeon’s favorite blue dog and friends come for a night for an epic adventure! This time Josh and Blue are conjuring up a magical theater show. Location - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis...
KTBS
Mario Chavez shares his vision for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mario Chavez is a No Party candidate running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. His plan moving forward if elected is fighting crime, cleaning up the community, and customer service. Chavez was elected as Caddo Parish's first Latino Commissioner. He is currently in his second term. Chavez sat...
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here
The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
KTBS
Ribbon cutting celebrates renovation of historic Shreveport buildings
SHREVEPORT, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder visited downtown Shreveport to join city leaders as they cut the ribbon on the Hardware Apartments Rehab and Modernization Project. "It's an honor to be here to just see it in person," said Schroder to a crowd of community partners. The project was...
Did a Ghost Make This Doll Move at the Jefferson Hotel?
No matter the time of year, the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is good for a haunting overnight stay. You could very easily run into a message on a steamy mirror or hear voices or screams in the hallway. This particular encounter was captured on camera by a guest and shows a doll in one of the rooms moving on its own.
KSLA
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City is getting its own Freddy’s, a popular frozen custard and steakburger restaurant, on Airline Drive. On Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., the ribbon cutting for the new Freddy’s will be held at the restaurant’s new location at 2578 Airline Drive, Bossier City.
KSLA
Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
KTBS
Day of the Dead at Michelson Museum of Art
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Michelson Museum of Art is hosting its annual Día de los Muertos - Day of the Dead celebration. The celebration will be at the museum Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. El Día de los Muertos - Day of the Dead is a Mexican...
KTBS
Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
Unique Airbnb in Shreveport Provides Perfect Weekend Getaway
We found the perfect place for your next little getaway and it has a slide.
ktalnews.com
First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
KSLA
Remembering Hannah Pham
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Support is pouring in for University of Arkansas student Hannah Pham. The Shreveport native died earlier this week. She graduated this year from Loyola College Prep. Those that knew her at the school say they are in mourning. “We are devastated at the loss of our...
KTBS
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
