ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Saturday will be all about Spooky Science at Sci-Port

SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is fast approaching and that means Sci-Port is gearing up for Spooky Science. Get your costumes on and get ready for some Halloween fun. Spooky Science is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. It is FREE and there will be spooky Halloween-themed activities for the whole family!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Three weekend shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport

Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
LINDALE, TX
KSLA

Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Concerts to check out in November

(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Click on the concert name to be taken to event and ticket page. Nickelodeon’s favorite blue dog and friends come for a night for an epic adventure! This time Josh and Blue are conjuring up a magical theater show. Location - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mario Chavez shares his vision for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mario Chavez is a No Party candidate running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. His plan moving forward if elected is fighting crime, cleaning up the community, and customer service. Chavez was elected as Caddo Parish's first Latino Commissioner. He is currently in his second term. Chavez sat...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here

The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
101.5 KNUE

Did a Ghost Make This Doll Move at the Jefferson Hotel?

No matter the time of year, the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is good for a haunting overnight stay. You could very easily run into a message on a steamy mirror or hear voices or screams in the hallway. This particular encounter was captured on camera by a guest and shows a doll in one of the rooms moving on its own.
JEFFERSON, TX
KSLA

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City is getting its own Freddy’s, a popular frozen custard and steakburger restaurant, on Airline Drive. On Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., the ribbon cutting for the new Freddy’s will be held at the restaurant’s new location at 2578 Airline Drive, Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Day of the Dead at Michelson Museum of Art

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Michelson Museum of Art is hosting its annual Día de los Muertos - Day of the Dead celebration. The celebration will be at the museum Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. El Día de los Muertos - Day of the Dead is a Mexican...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Remembering Hannah Pham

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Support is pouring in for University of Arkansas student Hannah Pham. The Shreveport native died earlier this week. She graduated this year from Loyola College Prep. Those that knew her at the school say they are in mourning. “We are devastated at the loss of our...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy