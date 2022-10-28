Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Graham Potter admits Chelsea may have been ‘a little bit too open’ as Brighton hit for four
Mr Potter looked into his spellbook earlier this week when Chelsea were in Salzburg, and pulled out a formation that could be best described as a 3-1-2-1-3 — a compact back three, a narrow midfield diamond, and a wide front three with the nominal wing-backs really more like wide forwards. It generated plenty of attacking chances (after the first 20 very shaky minutes) but left acres of spaces on both flanks. Salzburg failed to exploit those spaces.
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
SB Nation
Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2- Recap: More Lost Points For Liverpool
Jordan Henderson starts this one on the bench in favor of a midfield trio of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. It’s also good to see Darwin Núñez back in Premier League action starting up front with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. First Half. Salah nearly starts...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Stalemate at Fulham
It doesn’t take rocket science to identify Everton’s biggest weakness this season: scoring goals. The Toffees' 11 goals thus far this season puts them joint-18th in the Premier League, level with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and Southampton. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness and sharpness has helped and isn’t yet complete, it’s clear that Lampard’s men must improve going forward, either on the training pitch or in the form of a January signing. It will be interesting to see Thelwell and co’s philosophy in the notoriously difficult winter window, but the needs that need to be addressed are clear.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester United: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will be looking to carry on recent good form when they take on second-place Manchester United in their WSL clash at Walton Hall Park this Sunday. The Blues go into the fixture against Marc Skinner’s side on the back of two victories over Aston Villa, the latest being a midweek Continental Cup shootout victory against the Midlands side.
SB Nation
Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Halloween candy according to my kids
What a comeback! Tottenham Hotspur roared back from a 2-0 second half deficit (i.e. “the most dangerous lead in football”) to take a win away at Bournemouth by the final score of 3-2. The winner came from the boot of Rodrigo Bentancur in the 2nd minute of extra time, and gave Spurs fans a brief moment of something they haven’t experienced much this season: jubilation. It was fun. I’d like to do that again, minus the pathos of the opening half.
Set-Piece Specialists Spurs Win From 2-0 Down After Cornering Bournemouth
Tottenham won 19 corners at the Vitality Stadium and scored from two of them.
SB Nation
Everton at Fulham: Opposition Analysis | Can Frank Outsmart Marco?
Everton ended their three-game losing slump last weekend with a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal palace at Goodison Park, a result that restored a lot of faith in manager Frank Lampard's methods and the ability of the team to find the back of the net. Now, the Blues have to demonstrate the capacity to bring that same energetic, aggressive performance on the road to Craven Cottage, where they take on Marco Silva’s surprise package, Fulham in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.
SB Nation
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
SB Nation
Monday October 31st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
SB Nation
Everton at Fulham: Predicted Line-Up | Patterson Back In?
A three-defeat streak was broken last weekend as Everton put in our of their best performances in a long, long time in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. Now the Blues head to Craven Cottage to face a Fulham side who have impressed so far under a certain Marco Silva.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leeds United
After Liverpool bounced back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat in the league to Nottingham Forest with a 3-0 victory over Ajax in Europe that secured their place in the Champions League knockout rounds, the Reds are back in Premier League action as they welcome Leeds United to Anfield in Saturday’s late kickoff. While Liverpool’s struggles see them sitting eighth after 11 games, five points off the top four and 12 behind surprise leaders Arsenal, Leeds have had an even rougher go to start their second season back in the top flight.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mina fitness latest, Under-21s victorious, defender linked
Everton draw Fulham 0-0. Watch the highlights below. “To get a point away from home is always good and to keep a clean sheet is always good as well. We could have maybe got something more out of the game but I think that’s us just wanting to get better and better each time we play. We want perfection, but you will never be perfect in a football match. I think I made some good saves and I’ve worked hard all week. I say that all the time - I work all week to put in a performance when I need to. I felt I did that today and I’m happy with the clean sheet,” says Pickford. [RBM]
SB Nation
MP Calls On Premier League To Take Action Against Hillsborough Chants
Over the past two seasons, we have seen a noticeable uptick in the number of vile chants from opposition supporters, both at Anfield and when Liverpool travel to other football grounds, directed at LFC and their supporters. This includes a spike in the number of chants making light of the Hillsborough Disaster of 1989.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 1, Manchester City 2: Reds Sunk By Second Half Sub
Manchester City: Khadija Shaw 21’, Hayley Raso 75’. It has been a very tough stretch of games to start the season for newly promoted Liverpool. Matt Beard’s side faced three of the top four sides in their opening four games after the original opening match against Reading was postponed. The Liverpool FC Women rounded out their brutal stretch of games with a match against the ascendant Manchester City, led by WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw.
Comments / 0