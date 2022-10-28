ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Hundreds ‘Bike the Underground Railroad’ in Cambridge

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — On Saturday, Oct. 15, 246 registered riders from Virginia, DC, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and beyond, bicycled through Dorchester County during the second annual “Bike the UGRR” ride benefiting the new Harriet Tubman statue in downtown Cambridge.

The ride began at Cambridge South-Dorchester High School with riders having the option to ride 46 or 26 miles through Southern Dorchester County. Historic stops included the Bucktown General Store, the wildlife drive at Blackwater Wildlife Refuge, the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor’s Center, Oak Grove Church in Smithville, and Malone Church in Madison. At the conclusion of the route, riders were treated to gingerbread cookies based on Harriet Tubman’s own recipe, baked by the culinary team at Dorchester Career & Technology Center.

