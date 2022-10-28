Read full article on original website
Democrats' Chances of Keeping the Senate With Two Weeks to Midterms
Polls from the summer had shifted the Democrats' midterm outlook with a surprisingly optimistic trend. But the tide turned again with the arrival of fall, and now, with two weeks until Election Day, Democrats' chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate have narrowed. As of Monday, Democrats were still...
WLBT
Lawmakers react to EPA, Congressional probes into state’s spending on Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With two federal investigations underway into whether Mississippi discriminated against Jackson in doling out federal funds for infrastructure, state lawmakers are split on whether the city’s water woes are the result of discrimination or failures of city leadership. “Jackson for years, and it’s not just...
On the Farm: Bonsack farmer expresses concerns to Congressman Ben Cline
BONSACK, Va. (WFXR) — Many farmers say they hear a lot out of Washington, D.C. about how to operate their farms and conduct their businesses, but what some say they really need is to be heard in Washington about how lawmakers and federal officials can help farms thrive. On Wednesday Oct. 26 some southwest and […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Harris, Mizeur face off in final First District forum
STEVENSVILLE — As the sun set on the first day of early voting Thursday, incumbent Rep. Andy Harris and Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur faced off in a final candidate forum for the First Congressional District. The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Shore, Kent County...
Trump endorses Yesli Vega, Spanberger’s GOP challenger
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Yesli Vega, the GOP county official and former police officer challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District. While Vega did not immediately tout the endorsement, Virginia Democrats moved quickly to highlight it. Over...
