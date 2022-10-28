ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving

By Joey Linn
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry looks better than ever

With another dominant performance, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry led his team to victory on Thursday night over the Miami Heat. Finishing the game with 33 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, Curry closed the Heat out with some big shots down the stretch, including an incredible three following a flurry of moves against Tyler Herro.

After the game, Curry was asked about Draymond Green's postgame comments, who said that somehow Curry continues to improve.

"It's just doing what I've been doing, and trying to stay efficient and consistent with it," Curry said. "That's how you extend your prime. It's not like I'm adding anything to the tool kit, it's just you stay sharp, stay efficient. I have a certain expectation of what that looks like. And then your conditioning and recovery is probably the biggest thing. Making sure you're fresh night in and night out."

The Warriors know they have a lot to work through early in the season with their young players being asked to shoulder some of the responsibilities that were reserved for veterans last year, but the ability to get wins while working through those growing pains is key. Having a player like Steph Curry makes that much easier, and while it is still very early, he is trending towards another potential MVP award.

The Warriors are now 3-2, and will head out on a road trip that will send them to Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Orlando, and New Orleans. While most of these teams project to be in the lottery, winning on the road is always hard, so the Warriors will have to be focused in order to make it a successful trip.

