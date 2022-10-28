ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Colton Police Department mourns officer who accidentally shot himself and died

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdDoz_0ipjTZk900

Colton Police mourn officer who accidentally shot himself and died 00:31

The Colton Police Department is mourning an officer who accidentally shot himself and died.

The department held a procession for officer Lorenzo Morgan on Monday to transport his body from Victor Valley Global Medical Hospital.

Colton PD

Morgan started his career in law enforcement in 2019 and joined Colton Police earlier this year in May. The accidental shooting happened on Friday.

He is survived by his parents, his pregnant fiancé and a son.

Comments / 32

Dolores Gutierrez
3d ago

rest in paradise. May our heavenly father give give his family the comfort and strength to endure their loss and to move forward. 🙏🙏💞💞💞

Reply
7
Yolanda Quintanar
3d ago

it's sad to hear. RIP and the lord give his family the strength to move forward.

Reply
10
Marie
3d ago

so sad now two babies are missing their father and his wife 😢 r.i.p

Reply
8
Related
CBS LA

Police fatally shoot armed man in Huntington Park

Police fatally shot an armed man in Huntington Park on Sunday. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 5:25 p.m., when Huntington Park Police Department officers were called to the the 6300 block of Malabar Street due to reports of a man armed with a gun. When they arrived, they found the suspect, who was armed with two knives, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who was overtaking the investigation. At some point, officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him at least once. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. According to LASD, four officers were involved in the shooting, one of which used less than lethal weapons. One officer is also said to have suffered a minor injury to his hand, which was treated at the scene. There was no further information available. 
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
KTLA

Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument

A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with shooting of roommate

Authorities say a convicted felon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in San Bernardino. Ross Baker, 62, of unincorporated Rialto was arrested Sunday after authorities say he was accused of shooting his roommate, whose name was not released. Deputies responded to the home Baker and the victim shared in the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue just after 2 a.m. following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a 29-year-old man in a neighbor's driveway who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released. Through the course...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Police continue investigation after toddler riding scooter killed in Irvine

Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in Irvine, after the two-year-old was struck and killed by a car while riding their scooter at an apartment complex. According to Irvine Police Department, the two-year-old girl was on the sidewalk near the exit of the Cross Creek Apartments, located on Creek Road, when she was hit by a black Honda Odyssey at around 8:05 p.m. Thursday."Preliminarily, it appears the child was riding her scooter on the sidewalk, southbound on Creek Road, when the Honda struck her as the vehicle approached the exit," said Sergeant Karie Davies. "Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with IPD's investigation. The child was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (949) 724-7024.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Couple arrested after home invasion in California; victims were their family members

WESTMINISTER, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after their alleged involvement in a home invasion of their own family’s house in California. According to a news release from the Westminister Police Department, Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to a house near the 14300 block of Pine Street for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who were bleeding from the head.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Man left in critical condition following stabbing in Anaheim

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing Anaheim. According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, when a man was found suffering from a stab wound in the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue.He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition. There was no suspect information available. 
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Halloween party in Covina

Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say one of the party-goers produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out. The deceased were identified as two men in their 20s or 30s. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect fled the scene and remained outstanding, authorities said. Two other victims were taken to the hospital. One sustained non-life threatening wounds. The condition of the second individual was not known. The victims and the suspect were described as young men in their 20s or 30s. Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, and were asking anyone with information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Seven people injured during multi-car crash in Irvine

Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash that resulted in several injuries Sunday evening. The crash is said to have happened at 7:52 p.m. on Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to free the passengers trapped inside of one of the vehicles involved. None of the patients' status were immediately available. Authorities with Irvine Police Department are now investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash. 
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Pico Rivera

A motorcyclist died after crashing into the pack of a truck in Pico Rivera Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Rose Hills Road. A SigAlert was issued just before 8;30 p.m., involving four lanes of the freeway, leaving just one open to traffic. According to a witness at the scene, the motorcyclist was one of a number traveling down the freeway when it collided with the back of a Jeep truck. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. 
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

Man shot to death on street in Pasadena; probe underway

An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death on a Pasadena street overnight. The shooting unfolded at North Summit Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It was there that police arrived to locate the victim, who was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto. So far, there were no suspects. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Anyone with information was asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for suspect who fatally shot man in Long Beach alley

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Long Beach on Thursday. The incident is said to have occurred at around noon in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, where police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. "Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in the alley ... and fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, which ultimately resulted in his death," police said in a statement. "The suspect then fled the scene prior to officers' arrival."The victim, Curtis Ray Yarbrough, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide any suspect information.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives at 562-570-7244
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in Westminster, safely return home

A family of four was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into its Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint. The suspects, a husband and wife identified as Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, 30, who goes by Michelle Rodriguez, broke into the residence located on the 14300 block of Pine Street before 3 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 27. Michelle Rodriguez's six-month-old son and 14-year-old sister live at the home, where she and her husband were "under the impression there was a large sum of money in the house," according to police. The adult male suspect...
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
26K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy