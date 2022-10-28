ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boy George, Mike Tindall and more rumoured for I’m A Celebrity… line-up

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hsoo5_0ipjTFKr00

Love Islander Olivia Attwood, rugby player Mike Tindall and Boy George are among the famous faces reported to be heading into the jungle for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Soap stars Owen Warner and Sue Cleaver, radio veteran Chris Moyles and Gogglebox star and comedian Babatunde Aleshe, are also rumoured to be part of the line-up.

They will be joined by A Place In The Sun Host Scarlette Douglas and Loose Women star Charlene White, according to reports by The Sun, who also said the current rumoured 10 strong line-up could see an 11th addition “who might waltz in later on”.

The paper also previously reported that Seann Walsh has signed on for the series, though ITV is yet to officially confirm any of the line-up for the show.

The comedian was previously embroiled in scandal following his kiss with 2018 Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

Former England rugby player Tindall, 44, is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

He married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple have three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

On Thursday, former England footballer Jill Scott fuelled rumours she is also one of the celebrities heading into the jungle, as she was spotted arriving in Australia.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who retired in the summer following her team’s historic win at the European Championship, was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport.

She was the fifth famous face who has been seen touching down in Australia after Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner were snapped earlier in the week.

The rumours around the final line-up come after hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared a teaser video, in which they reacted to the new contestants.

The video clip sees the presenting duo exude a mixture of shock, excitement and approval on discovering the celebrities heading into the Australian jungle in November.

The reality show is returning to its original jungle location after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The forthcoming series, which is launching on November 6, will see a new batch of famous faces undertake challenges and trials to secure food and treats for the group and avoid being voted out by the viewers.

On Monday, the Australian set for the show was closed for 24 hours following reports of severe flooding in the area.

A spokeswoman for ITV told the PA news agency: “We closed the site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather.”

McPartlin and Donnelly are returning to host the popular show, with a recent trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter back into the jungle.

The Geordie duo have hosted the reality programme since its launch in 2002, though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly also confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches on ITV on November 6 at 9pm.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Kerry Katona’s ex-fiance formally settles claim against newspaper publisher

Kerry Katona’s former fiance has said he was “robbed of a normal relationship” with her and “put through hell”, as he received a public apology from Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking. David Cunningham, 43, was targeted by private investigators instructed by the publisher, which...
newschain

Chelsea boss Graham Potter well beaten on Premier League return to Brighton

Chelsea boss Graham Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his unbeaten start was smashed by a stunning 4-1 Premier League battering at former club Brighton. Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh...
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Oxford pair Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin still suspended against Fleetwood

Oxford continue to be without suspended duo Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin for the Sky Bet League One match against Fleetwood. Midfielder Bodin is serving out his two-match ban, while striker Taylor is completing a three-game suspension. Manager Karl Robinson is set to return to the dugout after his own...
newschain

Lincoln sweat on Daniel Mandroiu fitness ahead of Accrington clash

Lincoln will check on Daniel Mandroiu ahead of their League One clash with Accrington on Tuesday. The winger was forced off during the first half of Saturday’s defeat by Port Vale after feeling his hamstring tighten up. Boss Mark Kennedy changed his starting line-up for the first time in...
newschain

Kevin Manning calls time on riding career after Galway victory

Kevin Manning announced his retirement from the saddle after riding Vocal Studies to victory at Galway. Manning, 55, has ridden throughout most of his illustrious career for legendary trainer Jim Bolger, who is also his father-in-law. Together the pair have won a huge haul of major races across Ireland, the...
newschain

When the pressure is on England can rely on Ben Stokes, says Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood has backed Ben Stokes to rise to the big occasion once more as England pray the rain stays away in a make-or-break T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand. While Stokes has been useful with the ball and had a couple of highlight-reel moments in the field since his T20 return earlier this month, he is averaging just 10.25 with the bat in five matches.
newschain

Russell retains Ahoy Senor faith following Wetherby disappointment

Lucinda Russell says she is looking forward to Ahoy Senor having a rematch with Bravemansgame following her stable star’s below-par run in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday. Winner of last season’s Mildmay Novices’ Chase, Ahoy Senor was sent off the 11-10 favourite, but raced freely and...
newschain

Coventry hope illness issues ease ahead of Blackburn clash

Coventry boss Mark Robins will hope his side’s illness problems have eased ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn. Robins was forced to select a number of players who were struggling with a virus that swept through the camp for the weekend’s loss to Blackpool.
newschain

Alonso hints Lewis Hamilton had easier ride than Verstappen on road to F1 glory

Fernando Alonso has claimed Lewis Hamilton’s world championships are not as valuable as those won by Max Verstappen. Hamilton shares the record of seven titles with Michael Schumacher, but speaking ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Alonso, 41, suggested both men owed their success to only having to beat their respective team-mates.
newschain

Jurgen Klopp insists it is too early to write off Liverpool after poor run

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions his current team has reached the end of its useful lifespan and insists judgement should be reserved until the end of the season. Back-to-back defeats against the Premier League’s bottom two clubs in Nottingham Forest and Leeds have left his side closer to...
newschain

Braverman reveals fresh details about ministerial code breach

Suella Braverman said she was “sorry for the errors of judgment” made in the use of her personal email to send a draft government statement to an ally as she faced further questions over her conduct. The Home Secretary set out details of the email blunder which led...
newschain

Braverman sent official documents to personal email address six times

Home Secretary Suella Braverman sent official documents from her government email address to her personal account address six times but insisted there was “no risk to national security”. A Home Office review identified the incidents after she was forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code by sending...
newschain

Virat Kohli condemns ‘appalling’ breach of privacy at Perth hotel

Virat Kohli has condemned an “appalling” breach of privacy which has left him “very paranoid” after a stranger appeared to film themselves in the India batter’s hotel room. Kohli was not present when the incident occurred but shared on Instagram a video first posted elsewhere...
newschain

Premier League urged to tackle Hillsborough chants that ‘shame’ football

A Labour MP has called on the Premier League to help stamp out chants about the Hillsborough disaster, saying it has a “duty of care” to the survivors of the 1989 tragedy. Ian Byrne says chants about the disaster aimed at Liverpool fans have become “incessant” and are now a weekly occurrence, and urged Premier League chief executive Richard Masters to meet him in a bid to tackle the problem.
newschain

Owen Farrell and Jonny May link up with England squad

Owen Farrell and Jonny May have joined up with the England squad ahead of Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina. Saracens captain Farrell has been a doubt for the international at Twickenham after suffering a concussion on club duty earlier this month. Gloucester wing May also missed last...
newschain

Flagging Reds – How Liverpool form compares to their worst Premier League starts

Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool’s worst starts to a Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit ninth in the table with 16 points after 12 games and here, the PA news agency looks at their season to date and their worst of the competition’s current era.
newschain

Coroner criticises university over student’s ‘cry for help’ before death

A coroner has criticised a university over failing to respond to a student’s “cry for help”, weeks before he took his own life after failing some of his exams and struggling with isolation during the Covid-19 lockdown. Harry Armstrong Evans, 21, a third year physics and astrophysics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy