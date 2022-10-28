Read full article on original website
Timeline: Heavy rain and gusty winds forecasted in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a dry Saturday with plenty of sun breaks, the next weather-maker is already bringing rain and gusty winds to western Washington. This rain will stick around throughout Sunday and into Halloween Monday, impacting the morning commute with the wind sticking around through Sunday evening. Timeline: Future...
KOMO News
Fishing on most of Washington's coastal rivers and tributaries reopens this weekend
OLYMPIA, Wash. — All local fishers can rejoice as fishing will be reopened on most rivers and tributaries for both salmon and all game fishing beginning Saturday, Oct. 29, on the southern coast. Fishing for the northern coast will begin on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Washington Department...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Chronicle
Mountain Caribou Remain Washington State Protected Species Despite Local Extinction
Caribou will remain a state protected species despite being extinct in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to keep the protection during a Friday meeting in Colville. Biologists with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians addressed the commission prior to the vote. While they supported the...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
Are These the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in the Tri-Cities?
Looking for a great grilled cheese sandwich in the Tri-Cities? We've got your back. Each restaurant below gets high marks from locals and travelers alike via Google reviews and features a remarkable grilled cheese sandwich or two. What makes a grilled cheese sandwich remarkable? It's probably easier to tell you...
nwsportsmanmag.com
WDFW Commission Hears NE WA Ungulate, Predator Concerns
Northeast Washington hunters, ranchers, local residents and elected officials talked to the Fish and Wildlife Commission today about rising predator numbers and declining ungulate numbers. Speaker after speaker this morning said they’re seeing fewer and fewer deer but also longterm increases of wolves, cougars and black bears, making for much...
KOMO News
Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow
The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
Top 5 States People Are Bailing To Move to Washington
Here Are The Top 5 States People Are Moving From To Washington. I recently saw a friend from Idaho recently post on Facebook that they wanted people to quit moving from California to Idaho. It got me thinking and wondering what states do have the most migrations to Washington. Who's...
4 Washington Cities That Do Thanksgiving Weekend Right
Thanksgiving Day is about loosening your belt and having another plate of turkey, stuffing, and gravy while catching up with family and friends. The days after turkey day are about finding fun things to do together - and I'm not talking about shopping Black Friday sales or sitting home and watching football.
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Idaho is Home to 11 of the Greatest Winter Playgrounds in America
The days are getting shorter. The temperatures are getting colder. Snow is already falling at some of Idaho’s mountain resorts. Winter adventures are right around the corner!. With another change in seasons on the way, the USA Today is on a mission to find the best of the best...
Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]
With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
klcc.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
WA State Dumps $5 Million Into Electric Firetruck Project
The Washington State Department of Ecology held some question-and-answer public comment sessions on Thursday about a proposed electric firetruck project. The state has put up $5 million towards the project and will be accepting grant applications for this program through December 15th of this year. According to sources, Los Angeles...
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
