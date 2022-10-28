ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

98.3 The KEY

Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Are These the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in the Tri-Cities?

Looking for a great grilled cheese sandwich in the Tri-Cities? We've got your back. Each restaurant below gets high marks from locals and travelers alike via Google reviews and features a remarkable grilled cheese sandwich or two. What makes a grilled cheese sandwich remarkable? It's probably easier to tell you...
TRI-CITIES, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

WDFW Commission Hears NE WA Ungulate, Predator Concerns

Northeast Washington hunters, ranchers, local residents and elected officials talked to the Fish and Wildlife Commission today about rising predator numbers and declining ungulate numbers. Speaker after speaker this morning said they’re seeing fewer and fewer deer but also longterm increases of wolves, cougars and black bears, making for much...
COLVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow

The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Top 5 States People Are Bailing To Move to Washington

Here Are The Top 5 States People Are Moving From To Washington. I recently saw a friend from Idaho recently post on Facebook that they wanted people to quit moving from California to Idaho. It got me thinking and wondering what states do have the most migrations to Washington. Who's...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

4 Washington Cities That Do Thanksgiving Weekend Right

Thanksgiving Day is about loosening your belt and having another plate of turkey, stuffing, and gravy while catching up with family and friends. The days after turkey day are about finding fun things to do together - and I'm not talking about shopping Black Friday sales or sitting home and watching football.
WASHINGTON STATE
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]

With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
SEATTLE, WA
klcc.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
OREGON STATE
97 Rock

WA State Dumps $5 Million Into Electric Firetruck Project

The Washington State Department of Ecology held some question-and-answer public comment sessions on Thursday about a proposed electric firetruck project. The state has put up $5 million towards the project and will be accepting grant applications for this program through December 15th of this year. According to sources, Los Angeles...
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy

In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
IDAHO STATE
Pasco WA
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

