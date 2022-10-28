Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Eel River Sues Humboldt County to Regulate Groundwater Pumping
Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
informedinfrastructure.com
Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal
EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
calcoastnews.com
Avoid shellfish from the SLO County area, high toxins
Health officials released an advisory on Thursday warning consumers not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties. Scientists detected dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins in mussels in the waters off San Luis Obispo County. The naturally occurring toxins, which are not destroyed by cooking, can cause illness or death in humans.
khsu.org
North Coast Conversations: Redwood Coast Energy Authority
This week, we are meeting with Matthew Marshall of the Redwood Coast Energy Authority. Earlier this year, the RCEA unveiled California’s first multi-customer solar microgrid at the Arcata Airport. This 7-acre solar field, combined with three Tesla Megapack batteries, has the capabilities to run infrastructure for the airport, coast...
krcrtv.com
Harbor District signs agreement with developer to operate marine terminal
EUREKA, Calif. — Community members joined offshore wind leaders from across the country Thursday afternoon to mark the official start of an agreement between the Port of Humboldt Bay and offshore wind energy company Crowley Wind Services. "This is our first opportunity here on the U.S. West Coast, and...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Law Enforcement and Health Workers Attend Five-Day Crisis Intervention Team Training
Press release from Humboldt County Health and Human Services:. Nearly 30 law enforcement officers and mental health service providers from agencies across the county participated in a five-day Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training to learn strategies to better respond to people experiencing mental health crises. The Humboldt County Department of...
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Near Rohner Park in Fortuna
Emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call reporting remains had been found near Rohner Park in Fortuna around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Today we were able to confirm with Sergeant Mowry of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office that emergency dispatchers received a report of remains found near a trail is the area of Rohner Park. Sergeant Mowry said he believes a female juvenile hiker located the remains.
krcrtv.com
EPD shares Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka Police Department has released safety tips for how to have a safe and happy Halloween. As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Jam is Humboldt’s Premier Social Media-Driven Underwear Designer to Celebrities and Van Lifers
For the first time in her life, Jamisha “Jam” Jamison is not on food stamps. And that’s because she was able to merge her creativity with her hustle. Under the Instagram handle @studio_ten_fifteen_, the 40-year old Eureka resident sells underwear internationally. “I’ve sold sets to people in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson
About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
krcrtv.com
Season 2 of 'The Craftsman,' following Eureka master woodworker, coming soon to streaming
EUREKA, Calif. — Magnolia Network's "The Craftsman" which follows Eureka woodworker Eric Hollenbeck, is back for a second season. According to Visit Eureka, the crew recently wrapped up filming Season 2. New episodes will be streamed on Nov. 11 via HBO Max, Discovery Plus and the Magnolia App. Season...
lostcoastoutpost.com
SORIA TRIAL: In Closing Arguments, Dueling Attorneys Ask Jurors to Decide When, Exactly, the Defendant Lied
A pack of lies, or testimony that stands uncontradicted?. On Friday attorneys in the jury trial of murder-for-hire suspect Isreal Soria Jr. presented their closing arguments, with Deputy District Attorney Luke Bernthal urging jurors to believe what Soria told the deputy who arrested him: that he was hired by the Norteño gang to kill McKinleyville resident Dylan Eubanks for stealing from the gang.
North Coast Journal
CHP IDs Rio Dell Resident as Bicyclist Killed on 101
The California Highway Patrol has identified the bicyclist killed on the evening of Oct. 23 on U.S. Highway 101 south of Herrick Avenue as Rio Dell resident Donald Ferguson. He was 51. In a news release, the CHP states a preliminary investigation indicates Ferguson was struck around 7:45 p.m. within...
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bicyclist Killed in Crash on 101 Near Herrick Offramp, CHP Reports
On 10/23/2022, at approximately 7:42 PM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, south of Herrick Avenue. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a bicyclist was struck within the #1 lane by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, received fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Amanda Dee Freemantle, 1985-2022
Amanda Freemantle, of Eureka passed away on September 22, 2022, in Ava, Missouri following a hard-fought four-year battle with liver cancer. Amanda was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1985, to Suzanne Shaw- Brady and Jim Lapham in Eureka. Amanda attended local schools, she graduated from Eureka Senior High school class of 2003. Amanda and her high school sweetheart Nick Freemantle married on June 13, 2015. Together they were raising their five beautiful children, Kaidence, Paul, Wyatt, Kodi, and Liam. Amanda’s husband and children were the sunshine of her soul…
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Itsy Frank, 1951-2022
Itsy Frank, a.k.a Mary Cheryl Frank, was born on April 16, 1951 to a loving mother and father, Ada Florence Jones and William Barney Frank. She made her journeys Oct. 19, 2022. She grew up in Weitchpec. Itsy loved her family and friends/homies. Holidays were the best. Her family loved...
lostcoastoutpost.com
SORIA TRIAL: Accused Gunman in Alleged McK Murder-For-Hire Case Suddenly Admits Owning Loaded Revolver Found at the Scene
Testimony ended today in Isreal Soria Jr.’s jury trial, with Soria admitting an accusation he has repeatedly denied: He owned the loaded revolver found in the back yard where he was arrested after he shot McKinleyville resident Dylan Eubanks. Soria has steadfastly maintained he was armed only with a...
