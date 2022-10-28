Read full article on original website
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, but with one day left in October major indexes are still headed for big gains for the month. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track to notch its first monthly gain since July following two straight monthly losses.
Stocks rally toward first weekly win streak since summer
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday to cap another strong week for stocks, led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher in midday trading and heading for its first back-to-back weekly gains...
Autonomous truck company TuSimple axes CEO over ties to China
TuSimple in a filing with the SEC said it uncovered an improper relationship between employees and China-based truck company Hydron.
A rule of physics dictates when a crowd crush turns deadly, like in Seoul, South Korea, where 154 died
Crowds can be deadly and people should learn how to spot the signs of an unsafe situation, crowd dynamics researcher Mehdi Moussaïd told Insider.
