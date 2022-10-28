Ashley Graham‘s Y2K-angel baby costume is perfect from head to toe for the last-minute Halloween beauty lover. The model hit the streets of Los Angeles in a scoop neck, patchwork denim mini dress with a chic pair of strappy white sandals. What brings the look completely home are her early ’00s space bun hairstyle, frosted makeup and signature french manicure, all reminiscent of a Bratz doll. Graham’s hair is the work of celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan who added even more Y2K glamour by securing the buns with four neatly placed butterfly clips. Makeup artist Kate Synnott accented the hair look with a purple frosted eye lined with tiny crystals and a nude, supermodel lip.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO