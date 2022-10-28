Read full article on original website
Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween
While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another icon. The actor dressed up as Milla Jovovich’s character Leelo from the ’90s sci-fi classic — The Fifth Element. Wrapping her stunning shape in the well-known white bandage bodysuit, the former...
The Devil Wears a Fringe Haircut: Everyone Is Obsessed With the ”Andy Core” Autumnal Hairstyle
As a kid, I’ll never forget how chic I thought Anne Hathaway was when her new fringe haircut appeared in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006. Her character “Andy” hit the scene with a face-framing, glossy, expensive brunette ‘do that instantly made “It” girls revamp their current hairdos. This year, the classic look has resurfaced, all thanks to Hathaway but with a new name. Meet “Andy Core.”
Ashley Graham's Space Buns Serve Y2K Bratz Doll Vibes for Halloween
Ashley Graham‘s Y2K-angel baby costume is perfect from head to toe for the last-minute Halloween beauty lover. The model hit the streets of Los Angeles in a scoop neck, patchwork denim mini dress with a chic pair of strappy white sandals. What brings the look completely home are her early ’00s space bun hairstyle, frosted makeup and signature french manicure, all reminiscent of a Bratz doll. Graham’s hair is the work of celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan who added even more Y2K glamour by securing the buns with four neatly placed butterfly clips. Makeup artist Kate Synnott accented the hair look with a purple frosted eye lined with tiny crystals and a nude, supermodel lip.
Katy Perry Addresses Her Eye Twitch Moment That Went Viral on TikTok
Earlier this week, fans of Katy Perry expressed concerns for the star after she was captured in a bizarre moment with her eye twitching on stage, appearing to “malfunction.” The musician took to Instagram to respond to the clip, which went viral across social media. The footage was...
Marsai Martin Slays Autumn’s Ginger-Spiced Hair Trend
Marsai Martin is the latest celebrity to jump on the ginger orange-spiced hair color trend — and we’re obsessed. The actress debuted the most delicious holiday gingerbread cookie take on the trend, instantly making us ready to book a salon appointment with our colorist. Martin sported the new hairstyle and color for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. Celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand sculpted the orange-hued tresses into an editorial braided updo,with spiked tails, telling the story of an African princess, totally befitting for the occasion.
Maya Jama's Halloween Costume Proves that Old Is Gold
Maya Jama is one of those celebrities that always seems to get Halloween right, and 2022 was no exception. Upon hosting her annual Halloween party in Hackney at the weekend, Jama shared a glimpse at her hilarious costume, this year channelling some serious BDE (bad grandma energy, of course). To...
FLANNELS Launches Rental Edit on HURR
FLANNELS has joined forces with fashion rental platform, HURR, for an all-new edit of luxury looks. Introducing a new wave of much-loved designers like Maisie Wilen and Dion Lee, the new edit boasts a curated range of this season’s hottest brands, including Coperni, Mugler and 16Arlington. Launching online, the...
Coperni's FW22 Swipe Bag Campaign Is Modeled by Babies
Coperni — the brand that took Paris Fashion Week by storm by spray-painting a dress onto Bella Hadid — has launched a Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for its bestselling Swipe Bag. Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch with styling by Helena Tejedor, art direction by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai,...
Are You Wintercoating When You Should Be Cobwebbing?
Dating apps have become the hub for the latest on dating trends and according to them, it’s time to pick your poison: wintercoating or cobwebbing. In lew of cuffing season, you’re probably battling which approach you’d like to lock in: get cuddly and cozy for the winter or ride solo. If you’re ready to find your beau, keep reading.
How To Secure a Rich Partner
Earlier this week former star of TV series Friends, Matthew Perry, shared his qualms about dating as a filthy rich man. Apparently, there’s one quality a lot of women are missing in regard to love. “The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I’m going to be...
Fashion, K-Pop Events Canceled and Postponed as South Korea Mourns for Tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul
On the night of October 29, the streets of Itaewon — the go-to district for partying in Seoul, South Korea — were filled with crowds as the city entered its first maskless Halloweekeend since the COVID-19 pandemic. With tens of thousands of people flooding the streets, a narrow alleyway was packed to the point where witnesses said it became hard to move or breathe, resulting in a tragic crowd surge where more than 150 people died.
