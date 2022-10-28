SHEPHERDSTOWN — Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery owner Pam Berry carried a tray of cake slices with dollops of vanilla ice cream out to the front of her business, to refill a standing table with signage encouraging customers to, “Have some cake with us!” And it seemed like her customers had done just that throughout the day, as she was placing the last few slices of the three 40th anniversary cakes — chocolate, vanilla and spice with apple filling — out on the table over an hour before closing time.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO