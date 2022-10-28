ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NatWest upgrades income forecast and mortgage lending soars

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzWW7_0ipjSDSm00
Financial News

NatWest has upgraded expectations for the year as the company’s mortgage book grew and the chief executive said the bank is seeing “no signs” of families in added financial distress.

The bank told shareholders on Friday that it expects to make £12.8 billion in total income for the financial year, up from £12.5 billion in previous forecasts.

It comes as interest rates increased for mortgage holders – and others – up and down the UK.

Yet the company’s retail arm lent £11 billion in new mortgages in the three months to the end of September, nearly £3 billion higher than this time last year and up 12% compared to the previous quarter.

It comes as the economy has been put under extra strain since the start of the year, with mortgage rates rapidly increasing in a bid by the Bank of England to try to control inflation.

Although we are not yet seeing signs of heightened financial distress, we are very conscious of the growing concerns of our customers and we are closely monitoring any changes to their finances or behaviours

Yet boss Alison Rose said that while customers are worried, their pain is not yet showing up in the bank’s books.

“At a time of increased economic uncertainty, we are acutely aware of the challenges that people, families and businesses are facing up and down the country.

“Although we are not yet seeing signs of heightened financial distress, we are very conscious of the growing concerns of our customers and we are closely monitoring any changes to their finances or behaviours,” she said.

“The bank’s strong capital and liquidity mean we are able to help those who are likely to need it the most, through support for our community partners, proactive outreach to our customers or targeted lending packages for the most impacted sectors.”

The bank said that it had passed on around 25% to 30% of the increased interest rates to savers since the last quarter of 2021.

Total income reached £3.23 billion in the third quarter of the year, up from £2.7 billion a year before and just surpassing expectations.

Pre-tax operating profit hit £1.1 billion, up from a little under £1 billion a year earlier.

Ms Rose added: “In a challenging environment, NatWest Group continues to deliver a strong financial performance; supporting our customers, responsibly growing our lending and making significant investments to transform the bank.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Home-buyer mortgage approvals fell significantly in September

The number of mortgage approvals being made to home-buyers fell significantly in September, as borrowers’ costs increased. The Bank of England said mortgage approvals for house purchases decreased to 66,800 in September, from 74,400 in August. A large chunk of mortgage products vanished from the market after the mini-budget...
newschain

Demand from new home buyers drops by a third – report

Demand for new homes from first-time buyers has dropped by a third since the former chancellor announced his mini-budget, according to measurements from property company Zoopla. As mortgage rates soared to highs of 6%, it put the biggest squeeze on new buyers since the late 1980s. The company warned that...
newschain

North Sea revenues ‘up to almost £8bn’ in first nine months of 2022

Tax revenues from North Sea oil and gas have increased to almost £8 billion in the first nine months of 2022, according to research. Figures from the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce show the government’s tax take has increased nearly seven-fold from the same period last year.
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Chelsea boss Graham Potter well beaten on Premier League return to Brighton

Chelsea boss Graham Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his unbeaten start was smashed by a stunning 4-1 Premier League battering at former club Brighton. Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh...
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Coroner criticises university over student’s ‘cry for help’ before death

A coroner has criticised a university over failing to respond to a student’s “cry for help”, weeks before he took his own life after failing some of his exams and struggling with isolation during the Covid-19 lockdown. Harry Armstrong Evans, 21, a third year physics and astrophysics...
newschain

Hundreds of thousands missing out on Government energy support, data suggests

Hundreds of thousands of households have not redeemed vouchers which will take £400 off their energy bills this winter, leading to concerns that some might miss out on vital Government support. PayPoint said only a little over half (53%) of the 800,000 vouchers it has issued have been redeemed...
newschain

Kerry Katona’s ex-fiance formally settles claim against newspaper publisher

Kerry Katona’s former fiance has said he was “robbed of a normal relationship” with her and “put through hell”, as he received a public apology from Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking. David Cunningham, 43, was targeted by private investigators instructed by the publisher, which...
newschain

A third of restaurants, pubs and hotels at brink of collapse, trade bodies warn

A large proportion of Britain’s pubs, restaurants and hotels could go bust by the end of the year as the cost of running their business becomes impossible, trade bodies have warned. A survey of more than 500 businesses in the hospitality sector found that the vast majority are facing...
newschain

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

The Russian Defence Ministry says that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than nine million tons exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships...
newschain

Kyle Bartley returns from suspension for West Brom against Blackpool

West Brom will have defender Kyle Bartley back from suspension for the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackpool. Bartley missed the 2-0 home defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday – the first game for new head coach Carlos Corberan, whose side are bottom of the table. Corberan made four...
newschain

Oxford pair Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin still suspended against Fleetwood

Oxford continue to be without suspended duo Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin for the Sky Bet League One match against Fleetwood. Midfielder Bodin is serving out his two-match ban, while striker Taylor is completing a three-game suspension. Manager Karl Robinson is set to return to the dugout after his own...
newschain

Northumberland battery firm Britishvolt considers administration

Troubled UK battery start-up Britishvolt is preparing to potentially fall into administration with almost 300 jobs at risk. The company has been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, which it had hoped would employ up to 3,000 workers. However, the group has been in emergency fundraising talks...
newschain

Wellbeing in UK improved but still below pre-pandemic levels – survey

Personal wellbeing in the UK has improved but still remains below pre-pandemic levels, a survey suggests. Average scores for anxiety, life satisfaction and happiness in the year ending March 2022 showed the largest year-on-year improvements since the Office for National Statistics (ONS) started measuring wellbeing. It comes after the biggest...
newschain

Instagram bug tells users their accounts have been suspended

Instagram has told users it is “looking into” an issue which has seen people told they are suspended from the platform. Users of the social media app around the world have reported being unable to access their profiles and instead are being shown a message saying their account has been suspended from the platform for 30 days.
newschain

BBC to overhaul local radio services with stations sharing more programmes

The BBC is to overhaul its local radio services with stations sharing more content and broadcasting less programming unique to their area. Plans confirmed by the broadcaster on Monday include the loss of 48 jobs across local staffing in England, amounting to a total reduction of 2%. The proposals come...
newschain

Inflation hits new record in Europe as economy slows

Inflation has hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fuelled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those...

Comments / 0

Community Policy