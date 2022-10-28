Read full article on original website
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
How to Unlock the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2
Looking up how to unlock the Kastov 545 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. In Modern Warfare 2, the Kastov 45 is one of the game's 10 assault rifles at launch, and one of three Kastovia Platform Receivers in the weapon class. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns.
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
Nvidia confirms its latest driver is causing problems in Modern Warfare 2
Nvidia is working on a hotfix, but for now you'll want to avoid the 526.47 driver.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 map could launch Activision into another legal battle
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already removed maps from the multiplayer game modes and now a looming Activision legal battle could claim one more. The newest installment in the CoD franchise has seen commercial success, with the beta breaking records and the campaign getting love on social media platforms.
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Not Working: How to Fix
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, but some players have run into some problems with the game's Vault Edition. It's been a long journey, but we've finally made it to the full release of Modern Warfare 2. After multiple betas and early access periods, players all over can now dive into the campaign and multiplayer. Those who purchased the game's Vault Edition, a pricey $100 option that came complete with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips, unique Operators and more for PlayStation, have logged in only to find that some of their promised content is missing.
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
dotesports.com
How to check your K/D ratio and other stats in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty gamer is only as good as their kill/death ratio. Some players live by their K/D number. If it’s high, they’re happy, and if it’s struggling, then so are they. It’s an important feature for many players to be able to track their stats and see how they’re doing and where they need to improve.
dexerto.com
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution
The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions. Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for...
dotesports.com
Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes
In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2. After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players...
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
dotesports.com
When does Modern Warfare 2 season one start?
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are anxiously awaiting the release of the first season and its battle pass. The opening season will feature things like new operator skins, emblems, calling cards, and more. There is currently limited content available for the game outside of...
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
dotesports.com
Best Vaznev-9K class setup in Modern Warfare 2
It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players everywhere to figure out some of the best guns available in Modern Warfare 2. MW2 boasts a mindboggling roster of guns, so it can be difficult to figure out which one is worth your while to use. Pro players and sweatlords around the world have done the legwork, though, and figured out that the Vaznev-9K is one of the best guns in the game so far.
