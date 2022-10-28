ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Engledow honored posthumously by Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home

Elaine Engledow, right, accepts the Indiana Children’s Champion Posthumous Lifetime Leadership Award on behalf of her late husband, Jim Engledow, during the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Breakfast With Champions event. Kevin Smith, left, IUMCH Foundation board member, and Mo Thomas, IUMCH Foundation board president, presented the honor at the Oct. 15 Breakfast of Champions celebration. Engledow, a longtime Carmel resident and community leader who died in August, was among eight honorees who were recognized as Indiana’s most dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in crisis and for helping the children’s home live up to its values of love, family and education. (Photo courtesy of Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home)
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Holiday home tour returns to Carmel

Tickets are on sale now for the Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. Take a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes on Dec. 2 and 3 in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs in Carmel, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque

CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carbon is ready to serve with Noblesville Fire Department

The Noblesville community will soon see Carbon around town. He’s the Noblesville Fire Department’s new full-time therapy dog. Since he was eight weeks old, Carbon was raised and trained by Ultimate Canine of Westfield. On Friday, Carbon and his handlers received their certifications and are ready to serve the city and its citizens. Good boy, Carbon! He is the city’s second therapy dog; Luna joined the police department in March and served as the grand marshal during the July 4th parade.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Family, friends, community remember life of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and the community came together Saturday morning for a memorial service celebrating the life of Herman Whitfield III. "Herman was my student, and then Herman became my friend, and then in his passing, Herman became my teacher," Susan Kitterman said. "Herman's already radiating genius spanned musical genres. His hands glided over the piano like a master three times his age.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

New at Sheridan Public Library

Here are some of the new items that can be found at the Sheridan Public Library. Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday – Nick Viall. Busters Trip to Victory Lane – Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dragon Painter – Lesley Sims. Green is For Christmas – Dew Daywalk...
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD

Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Heroes Run for chance to help local kids

On Saturday morning, Oct. 29, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation held its annual Heroes Run to help fund the Shop with Kids Christmas Event. Saturday’s participants had the option for a 10K run, a 5K walk or run, a one-mile walk or virtual participation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization creating opportunities for the community and law enforcement to support each other. Your donations help support those less fortunate in our community, support the department’s hard-working employees, and build strong relationships in our community.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers, meet your neighbor: Sgt. Cesar Rodriguez

Sergeant Cesar Rodriguez has been a member of the Fishers Police Department since 2011. Throughout his time with the department, he has served in many roles, such as Field Training Officer, Honor Guard Member, and Evidence Technician. He now works in the Investigations Division, which provides investigative and specialized services to the City of Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville, say hello to Costco

Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
BROWNSBURG, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville student gets tech repair experience

A few months ago, Noblesville High School student Aaron Pharis approached Noble Geeks Computer and Phone Repair Center about an internship opportunity. Owner Nik Roberts said he was thrilled to show someone the ropes of technology and inspire a young mind. “It’s something I want to go for in college,”...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Chamber will welcome Holocaust survivor Frank Grunwald

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Westfield Chamber will hold a Special Presentation featuring Frank Grunwald. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the IMMI Conference Center, 18880 N. East St., Westfield. Grunwald was born in 1932 and his homeland of Czechoslovakia was invaded by German...
WESTFIELD, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN

Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne

Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Indiana Dairy Farmers say ‘thanks!’ to vets, active-duty military with drive-thru for free milkshakes on Nov. 11

Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families will express their appreciation to area veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans’ Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with sweet treats. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) – the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers – will hand out free 16-ounce chocolate and vanilla milkshakes from the legendary State Fair Dairy Bar on the grounds of the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis. All U.S. military veterans and current active-duty military personnel will receive a free signature Dairy Bar milkshake when they show their official ID in the drive-thru line.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards

On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy