Portugal's Millennium bcp 9-month profit jumps 63%, strong core income
LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp (BCP.LS), posted on Monday a 63.4% jump in nine-month net profit thanks to a robust rise in core income stemming from policy rate hikes and despite losses at its Polish subsidiary. The lender netted 97.2 million euros ($96.1 million)...
Blackstone to buy majority stake in Emerson's climate tech unit in $14 bln deal
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) will sell a majority stake in its climate technologies unit to Blackstone Inc (BX.N) in a deal that values it at $14 billion, the latest revamp by the U.S. industrial firm as it focuses on the booming automation market. The company said...
Bitcoin Oct. 31 daily chart alert - Bulls holding technical advantage
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday. A fledgling price uptrend is in place on the daily bar chart. Bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices will be sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned!
Hedge funds will remain bearish on gold price until the Fed slows its pace of tightening
Analysts note that hedge funds currently have low expectations that the Federal Reserve is ready to slow its...
Impala Platinum's refined PGM production down 5% in September quarter
However, the company's refined 6E PGM production, which includes saleable ounces from Impala Canada, was impacted by scheduled...
Monte dei Paschi's cash call 93% covered so far despite low shareholder take-up
MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said its up to 2.5 billion euro ($2.5 billion) capital increase had been 93% covered so far thanks to accords with investors that offset in part a low take-up by the bank's shareholders. Monday was the last day...
BNY Mellon survey shows that 91% of institutions are interested in digital assets
The study found that for institutional investors, issues like trust, asset safety, regulatory clarity and institutional-grade services "are...
Canada's mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction fell 1% in August - StatCan
StatCan said that the domestic oil and gas extraction contracted 2.0% in August, led by a decrease in...
PureGold files for creditor protection
Pure Gold Mining said today it applied for creditor protection. PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, with operations located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The company owns and operates the PureGold Mine, which began gold production in 2021. PureGold announced a strategic review this summer after cost over runs and management churn in the spring. Last week the company's operations were put under care and maintenance.
