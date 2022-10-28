Read full article on original website
Rochester Adams churns out 49 points in first-round playoff win over Lake Orion
ROCHESTER HILLS — Big plays were in abundant supply Friday, as No. 4-ranked Rochester Adams posted its best offensive output of the season, but needed nearly all of those points in order to outlast Lake Orion for a 49-35 win. The district playoff-opening game featured a transcendent performance from...
Photo gallery from the Division 1 first-round game between Rochester and Stoney Creek
The Rochester Falcons scored as time expired to defeat Stoney Creek 21-20 in the Division district first-round game played on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Stoney Creek. The Falcons advance to play Rochester Adams next Friday.
Photo gallery from the Division 1 playoff opener between No. 4 Adams and Lake Orion
No. 4-ranked Rochester Adams defeated Lake Orion 49-35 in a Division 1 district playoff game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Catholic Central holds off Dearborn High in hard-fought playoff opener w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Among the more intriguing first-round playoff matchups around the state featured Dearborn High hosting Detroit Catholic Central in a Division 1 matchup. The game lived up to the billing as it went down to the wire. But it was ultimately a goal- line stand in the final minute of play that helped the visiting Shamrocks escape with a 26-21 win over the host Pioneers.
Bishop Foley rolls past Clawson in playoff opener to advance to D6 district final
MADISON HEIGHTS — Madison Heights Bishop Foley certainly has the talent to put a point-per-minute offense on the field against almost any opponent. But for the better part of the first half Friday night against Clawson, the Ventures — and Trojans for that matter — were putting forth a penalty-per-minute show for those in attendance. And it wasn’t all that pretty.
Photo gallery from the Division 6 first-round playoff game between Bishop Foley and Clawson
No. 8-ranked Madison Heights Bishop Foley beat Clawson, 49-7, in a Division 6 district semifinal game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Bishop Foley High School.
Setting the postseason: Previewing the volleyball district draws for Oakland County’s teams
If you weren’t aware, Oakland County is a volleyball powerhouse. This area is responsible for the last seven Division 1/Class A state champions. It also is home to the defending Division 2 state champion. As we embark on the 2022 postseason, which begins on Monday, it’s likely Oakland County...
No. 10 Cass Tech forces five turnovers, handing No. 5 West Bloomfield its earliest playoff exit since 2015
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Teams that do not take care of the football generally find themselves spending Thanksgiving weekend on the couch: Carelessness with the football usually equates to an early exit from the prep postseason. No. 10-ranked Detroit Cass Tech forced five turnovers from No. 5 West Bloomfield in...
Photo gallery from Friday’s Division 4 cross country regional at Royal Oak’s Memorial Park
The Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest girls and Lutheran Westland boys cross country teams captured the Division 4 regional championship Friday at Memorial Park in Royal Oak.
Rochester earns first-ever playoff win, beating Stoney Creek with TD as time expires
ROCHESTER HILLS — You never forget your first, and there is no question that Rochester will never forget its first football playoff victory. The Falcons overcame a 14-point first half deficit against Stoney Creek Friday night and rallied in the second half, scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired to beat the Cougars 21-20 and give Rochester its first playoff victory in program history.
Michigan Football projected to flip D-line commitment from Wisconsin
It’s looking like Michigan football is already getting some positive results from a big recruiting weekend and the Wolverines are now projected to flip a Wisconsin commitment. In addition to Michigan football playing an important game over the weekend against Michigan State and winning it by 22 points, it...
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
Five-Star SEC Territory Recruit Clearly Has Michigan All Over His Mind
Set to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, five-star Georgia edge rusher Kingjoseph Edwards has Michigan all over his social media:
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
Oak Park author’s latest book explores history of Detroit’s auto industry
Paul Vachon never really considered himself much of a car aficionado. However, writing “Becoming the Motor City: A Timeline of Detroit’s Auto Industry” (Reedy Press $39.95) – his sixth book – made him passionate about cars. “Growing up in Detroit, car culture is part of...
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
