Effective: 2022-10-30 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Deland is forecast to remain in Moderate Flood Stage through this week while continuing a slow decline. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Sunday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.8 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.2 Sun 7 pm 5.1 5.0 4.9 4.9 4.8

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO