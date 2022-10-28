Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
In search of a portfolio boost? Take a look at these two cryptocurrencies: Cardano and Big Eyes Coin
In today’s crypto market, it’s no secret that many people dealing in or investing in cryptocurrencies are worth millions. Many well-known people, including Elon Musk, have helped propel the rise of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies wouldn’t be associated with well-known brands unless they were lucrative. Many cryptocurrency investors have acquired huge fortunes, and some are still trading.
cryptonewsz.com
KyberSwap & Multichain integration eases DEX
KyberSwap has successfully integrated with Multichain with the specific aim and intention of directly benefiting all of its users who are on board. However, this effectively plays out by providing users with a much smoother and simplified path laid down for connectivity purposes with the KyberSwap itself. The initial possibilities that open up are the fact that the user will now be in the comfortable and convenient position of transferring their token assets from chain A to chain B, all through the process of just one single transaction.
cryptonewsz.com
2022 ABGA Blockchain Gaming Summit, Approach a Big Success on September 27
The “Blockchain Gaming 2022 Summit,” hosted by the ABGA (Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance), titled by iPolloverse, successfully took place on September 27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore. This conference aims to release the potential of the game industry through gaming technology, empower the game...
cryptonewsz.com
BitMEX adds Crypto conversion support for NEAR, AVAX & BNB
BitMEX recently announced extending its crypto conversion support to NEAR, AVAX, and BNB. However, this extended support system allows users to convert USD Coin into every token and coin available on BitMEX.Similarly, users can also convert the ERC-20 USD Coins into all the tokens and coins. Besides the tokens, the platform has also included networks like NEAR Protocol, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain.
cryptonewsz.com
Revolutionary cryptocurrencies changing the crypto space: Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos, & Chainlink
The emergence of cryptocurrencies has enabled the growth and development of the financial market today. The benefits that certain cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) provide have ensured that decentralization is also achieved. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new revolutionary cryptocurrency with several characteristic benefits that will enable it to contribute to the growth of the financial market.
cryptonewsz.com
Avalanche turns positive; Will AVAX overcome $21 resistance?
Avalanche is a blockchain-based decentralized finance platform that allows fiat currencies and third-party tokens interoperability. It has powered the decentralized finance environment to replace real-world financial institutions. However, many banks and other institutions also use decentralized finance applications to renovate their services with faster transactions and better user-friendliness. Avalanche has...
cryptonewsz.com
Disappointed with potential Ethereum-killers like Solana & Algorand? Try the Ethereum-based DeFi meme coin Big Eyes!
Since the birth of Ethereum (ETH), many new projects have been deployed to improve the Queen’s functions. Quite a few have been called Ethereum-killers targeting to dethrone the Queen. However, Ethereum (ETH) remains robust after its latest PoS (Proof-of-Stake) upgrade. While Solana (SOL) and Algorand (ALGO) have established their...
cryptonewsz.com
Theta Network seems in trouble; Should you invest in THETA?
Theta Network is a decentralized content delivery platform with high bandwidth blockchain facilities running on smart contracts. Theta Lab, the founder of Theta Network, aims to disrupt the streaming video platforms with this decentralized network. Currently, YouTube and Netflix are popular centralized streaming platforms that are thriving in the market.
cryptonewsz.com
Vitalik Buterin’s ethereum and BudBlockz are going to outperform bitcoin in 2023
The primary objective of decentralized finance, often known as DeFi, is to facilitate the acquisition, exchange, and trading of digital assets. However, this isn’t particularly appealing in its current state, and there are moments when it needs to be simplified for regular users. Investors in cryptocurrencies are looking for...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin.com to Launch the $VERSE Token Sale on November 1st
Bitcoin.com, the leader in the cryptocurrency market, is ready to release its native token, $VERSE. The release of $VERSE is making waves across the market. According to the latest tweet by Bitcoin.com, the VERSE token sale will go live on November 1st, 2022, at getverse.com. Bitcoin casino sites are pioneers...
cryptonewsz.com
Must-have cryptos to add to your portfolio: for new crypto users: Big Eyes Coin, Hex Coin, and Shiba Inu
Crypto users that plan to make huge returns and marked gains in the crypto market must understand that profit comes with diversity. A user’s ability to choose the right tokens to invest in across different industries could be the difference between loss and gains. Projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Hex Coin (HEX), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are tipped as tokens that could explode once the crypto winter ends.
cryptonewsz.com
The rupee continues to trade lower against the greenback; What’s next?
The Indian rupee closed the day on Wednesday at a new record low concerning the US dollar. The USD/INR climbs above 83 for the first time in history as the unrelenting decline in the Indian rupee’s value relative to the United States dollar continues. This is a worrying development for the nation and might leave the Indian economy severely damaged. In comparison to Tuesday’s close of 82.36, the local currency had opened marginally higher at 82.33. It increased during the day by as much as 0.05% before losing all those profits and dropping as much as 0.78% to achieve a new low of 83. At closing, the rupee was down 0.76%, trading at 82.98.
cryptonewsz.com
Whales’ fluctuating interest pushes crypto into a state of flux
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have decreased their price in the crypto world. It is observed that since 2021, the crypto whales have been dumping their Bitcoin holdings. According to analysts, crypto whales are dumping Bitcoin, whereas retail investors are grabbing BTC tokens. Nothing is hidden from the fact that...
cryptonewsz.com
SupraOracles partners with Metahorse & develops a new NFT game
SupraOracles is super excited and takes great pleasure and pride in making their formal announcement of the fact that they have joined hands in the form of a mutually beneficial partnership with Metahorse. The entity Metahorse happens to be a freshly introduced online game in the metaverse involving horse racing. However, this has duly been positioned on the Binance smart chain. According to reliable sources in SupraOracles, this will be a game that allows one and all gamers to be in the position of buying the horses of their choosing.
cryptonewsz.com
1 month to go for Agora’s 10th Global Blockchain Congress on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, The UAE
The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagship Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group is 1 month away!. The 10th GBC is a celebration of the combined influence of our staff, our clients, our partners, and all the investors who continue to demonstrate their solid faith in the future of Blockchain. This edition’s main themes are Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs.
Comments / 0