The Indian rupee closed the day on Wednesday at a new record low concerning the US dollar. The USD/INR climbs above 83 for the first time in history as the unrelenting decline in the Indian rupee’s value relative to the United States dollar continues. This is a worrying development for the nation and might leave the Indian economy severely damaged. In comparison to Tuesday’s close of 82.36, the local currency had opened marginally higher at 82.33. It increased during the day by as much as 0.05% before losing all those profits and dropping as much as 0.78% to achieve a new low of 83. At closing, the rupee was down 0.76%, trading at 82.98.

19 HOURS AGO