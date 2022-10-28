“It’s over, Brady is washed”: Twitterati believe Tom Brady is FINISHED as the quarterback loses three-straight games in a first

One thing a quarterback should never do is cuss out his offensive line. That's a big no no. And on the national stage of all things? You don't do that! You lose respect real fast that way and things like a few defensive linemen might just sneak through one time and that's how it works out people. A smart quarterback pays off his lineman and treats them like gold is the way to go. Just saying.
As Kenny Rogers put you got to know when to fold them and you got to know when to walk away. What a lesson for him to learn. Now they will not be talking about what a great quarterback he was there will be talking about the final days of his football career...
I think Tom should have retired at the top when the Bucks won the last Super Bowl. His marriage was failing then he should have retired and let Gisele do her thing if she wanted to. Suck it up Tom sorry to say you should have stayed retired and let others shine now. You just dropped a few spots, no longer at the top. You and Gisele seemed to have it all.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Construction Beings at The Residences at Central in St. PeteModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Comments / 148