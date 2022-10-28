KyberSwap has successfully integrated with Multichain with the specific aim and intention of directly benefiting all of its users who are on board. However, this effectively plays out by providing users with a much smoother and simplified path laid down for connectivity purposes with the KyberSwap itself. The initial possibilities that open up are the fact that the user will now be in the comfortable and convenient position of transferring their token assets from chain A to chain B, all through the process of just one single transaction.

