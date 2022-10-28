ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptonewsz.com

KyberSwap & Multichain integration eases DEX

KyberSwap has successfully integrated with Multichain with the specific aim and intention of directly benefiting all of its users who are on board. However, this effectively plays out by providing users with a much smoother and simplified path laid down for connectivity purposes with the KyberSwap itself. The initial possibilities that open up are the fact that the user will now be in the comfortable and convenient position of transferring their token assets from chain A to chain B, all through the process of just one single transaction.
In search of a portfolio boost? Take a look at these two cryptocurrencies: Cardano and Big Eyes Coin

In today’s crypto market, it’s no secret that many people dealing in or investing in cryptocurrencies are worth millions. Many well-known people, including Elon Musk, have helped propel the rise of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies wouldn’t be associated with well-known brands unless they were lucrative. Many cryptocurrency investors have acquired huge fortunes, and some are still trading.
Theta Network seems in trouble; Should you invest in THETA?

Theta Network is a decentralized content delivery platform with high bandwidth blockchain facilities running on smart contracts. Theta Lab, the founder of Theta Network, aims to disrupt the streaming video platforms with this decentralized network. Currently, YouTube and Netflix are popular centralized streaming platforms that are thriving in the market.
Must-have cryptos to add to your portfolio: for new crypto users: Big Eyes Coin, Hex Coin, and Shiba Inu

Crypto users that plan to make huge returns and marked gains in the crypto market must understand that profit comes with diversity. A user’s ability to choose the right tokens to invest in across different industries could be the difference between loss and gains. Projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Hex Coin (HEX), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are tipped as tokens that could explode once the crypto winter ends.
Revolutionary cryptocurrencies changing the crypto space: Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos, & Chainlink

The emergence of cryptocurrencies has enabled the growth and development of the financial market today. The benefits that certain cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) provide have ensured that decentralization is also achieved. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new revolutionary cryptocurrency with several characteristic benefits that will enable it to contribute to the growth of the financial market.

