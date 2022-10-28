Read full article on original website
Sudanese refinery resumes full operations after 'sabotage'
CAIRO (AP) — An oil refinery in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum resumed operations following a brief halt due to an act of “sabotage” on one of its pipelines, state-run media said on Monday. According to the SUNA news agency, the pipeline was “forced to stop for...
The US is reportedly prodding European allies to impose trade sanctions on China
The Biden administration is pushing restrictions on China that would be similar to the export controls imposed on Russia, sources told Bloomberg.
Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Russia’s Defense...
Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year could end up as a kingmaker, with his votes being needed to form a new government.
Germany puts off transport emissions decision until 2023
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from one governing party to the idea of a universal speed limit, officials said Monday. The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport Ministry, has...
In Israel, tiny swing could determine outcome of tight race
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli voters appear to be hopelessly deadlocked as the country heads to elections once again on Tuesday, with opinion polls saying the race is too close to forecast. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who governed for 12 years before he was ousted last year, is asking...
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
Iran plans public trials for 1,000 protesters in Tehran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities announced on Monday they will hold public trials for 1,000 people in the capital, Tehran, over the protests that have convulsed the country. The mass indictments mark the government's first major legal action aimed at quashing dissent since unrest erupted over six weeks ago.
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
