ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Watch Luka Doncic score 44 to spark Mavericks to win

Luka Doncic remains ridiculous — 36.7 points (leading the league), 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists a game ridiculous so far this season. Doncic put on a show against the Magic, dropping 44 points on 17-of-26 shooting. That’s six straight 30+ point games to open the season, a stat that puts Doncic in some legendary company.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy