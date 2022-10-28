Read full article on original website
Czarnik continues to produce, Griffins split with Texas
CEDAR PARK, Texas - In part of their eight-game road trip, the Grand Rapids Griffins headed to the Lone Star State last weekend for a pair of meetings with the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Dallas Stars. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek. STAR-STRUCK. While the...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple
Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
Houston Chronicle
Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Suffers another defeat
Andersen stopped 26 of 31 shots during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Andersen allowed four goals over the final 24 minutes Friday, suffering the loss. The 33-year-old netminder yielded the eventual game-winning goal to Josh Bailey, who was playing in his 1,000th career NHL game. Andersen (3-2-0), who went 35-14-3 last season, has dropped two of his past three starts.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Unlikely to play Sunday
Hart (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Hart will likely miss a third straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5. Regardless, he played primarily on special teams when healthy, so his absence hasn't had a major impact on Seattle's offense.
Yardbarker
Stars’ Rookie Wyatt Johnston Making Strong Early Impression
The start of the Dallas Stars 2022-23 regular brings mixed emotions for those who follow the franchise closely. Beginning the campaign with points in five consecutive games while scoring 18 goals in four winning efforts instilled extreme optimism in the hearts of many. However, a lackluster end to a long road trip and an injury to the team’s best player, Miro Heiskanen, served as a “back to reality” moment. Still, there is one pleasant surprise that continues to bring about a buzz. That is the emergence of 19-year-old center Wyatt Johnston.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL
Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't return Friday
Ayton has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain. Ayton logged four points (2-4 FG) and three rebounds in eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but exited the game late in the first quarter. His next chance to return will be Sunday against the Rockets, while Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see additional playing time in Ayton's absence.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Marner & Kral
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their third-straight road hockey game. This time they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2. It was not a pretty game for the team. However, there’s no time to wallow. Tonight the Maple Leafs shuffle into Anaheim to...
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Buchnevich Returns in 7-4 Loss to Canadiens – 10/29/22
The St. Louis Blues welcomed former teammates in goaltender Jake Allen and forward Mike Hoffman back to the Enterprise Center when the Blues took on the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night. St. Louis looked to snap a three-game losing streak, while Montreal hoped to build off a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The final buzzer sounded and the result did not favor the home team, which can only be described as a melt-down of epic proportions by the Blues.
NHL roundup: Ducks win in OT to end 7-game slide
Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks came back to
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
